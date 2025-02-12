UFA Co-operative Ltd. Invests in Global Transportation Hub

GTH GTH Facility

UFA continues their Saskatchewan expansion with the announcement of a new Petroleum Cardlock location in the Global Transportation Hub

With our new Petroleum Cardlock, we have the opportunity to leverage the growth potential in Saskatchewan and benefit our agricultural and commercial customers.” — Fred Thun, President and CEO, UFA

CALGARY, CANADA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Limited (“UFA”) announced today they are investing in the construction of a new Petroleum Cardlock in the Global Transportation Hub Authority (“GTH”), located on the western outskirts of Regina.The GTH is an independent and self-governing inland port authority that is ideal for companies requiring efficient transportation to markets across the globe. Located in the heart of western Canada, they’re home to a million sq. ft. Loblaw Distribution Centre, CPKC Rail’s state-of-the-art intermodal facility, and the future home of Cargill’s new canola processing facility.“UFA is committed to expanding our co-operative’s fuel network throughout Saskatchewan,” says Don Smith, UFA Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “The GTH is a strategic location that provides UFA with the unique opportunity to offer fueling options for commercial vehicles operating from this vital hub.”The Petroleum Cardlock will be designed with the customer in mind, with high-speed satellite pumps, wide lanes and an expansive parking lot with overnight amenities, including contemporary shower and washroom facilities. Additionally, the site will offer DEF, UFA and Shell-branded lubricants and DieselexGold, a top-tier diesel fuel engineered to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce maintenance, and increase power.“The GTH was designed to move at the speed of business,” says Daniel Hersche, GTH President and CEO. “We bring together the necessary infrastructure to drive import and export capabilities, supporting long-term economic success and sustainability for Saskatchewan. The addition of a UFA Petroleum Cardlock will ensure operations within the GTH have convenient and reliable access to the fuel they need to keep their business running.”UFA’s new Petroleum Cardlock in the GTH is the sixth location announced as part of their multi-phased expansion strategy and will be the co-operative’s ninth location in the province.“With our new Petroleum Cardlock, we have the opportunity to leverage the growth potential in Saskatchewan and benefit our agricultural and commercial customers,” says Fred Thun, UFA President and CEO. “The GTH has developed a favourable business environment, with supportive infrastructure and access to new markets that make this location, and Saskatchewan, the ideal choice for our expansion efforts. This will not only strengthen our regional economic ties but also enhance our ability to serve a broader community through a stronger, more connected co-operative network."“Saskatchewan is experiencing significant economic growth, driven by our robust agriculture, energy, and transportation sectors,” says Highways Minister David Marit. “UFA’s continued expansion is a demonstration of the increased interest we are experiencing from businesses looking to invest in our province, ultimately helping fuel further growth, job creation, and community development throughout the region.”

