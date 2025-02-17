ALSO Youth Expands Mental Health Services in Manatee County with $32,433 Grant from Bishop Parker Foundation

ALSO Youth’s logo represents their mission of Advocacy, Leadership, Support, and Outreach within the LGBTQ+ community A group of LGBTQ+ youth outside the ALSO Youth Center, holding letters representing LGBTQIA+ and celebrating inclusion and community support.

Grant supports mental health therapy and summer programs, ensuring LGBTQ+ youth in Manatee County have access to vital services.

This grant will expand mental health services for LGBTQ+ youth, ensuring they receive critical support in Manatee County.” — Mel Gosselin, Executive Director, ALSO Youth

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LGBTQ+ youth in Manatee County will have greater access to critical mental health services and support, thanks to a $32,433 grant from the Bishop Parker Foundation to ALSO Youth. The funding will enhance mental health therapy programs and expand ALSO Youth’s popular summer camp initiative, furthering the organization’s mission of empowering LGBTQ+ youth and their allies while fostering inclusive communities.“We anticipate the demand for mental health services to continue rising, unfortunately, due to the current political climate, economic stress, and the lack of affordable, accessible care in our community,” said Mel Gosselin, Executive Director of ALSO Youth. “This generous grant from the Bishop Parker Foundation allows us to provide essential resources to LGBTQ+ youth, ensuring they receive the support they need.”According to The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, 45% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, while 60% of those who wanted mental health care were unable to access it. Additionally, 73% reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety. These statistics highlight the urgent need for increased mental health resources for LGBTQ+ youth, making grants like this one from the Bishop Parker Foundation crucial to bridging the gap. ALSO Youth offers a variety of free programs and services designed to support LGBTQ+ youth, including support groups for youth and parents, mental health counseling, arts and crafts, a book club, Talent Night, a Youth Leadership Council, and ALSO Jr. for younger participants aged 10–12. The organization also provides Diversity & Inclusion training for businesses, schools, and community organizations and offers annual scholarships to LGBTQ+ youth, from high school seniors through age 24.About the Bishop Parker FoundationInspired by the philanthropic legacies of its founders, the Bishop Parker Foundation partners with nonprofit and public organizations to advance the Manatee County community for current and future generations.For additional information, please contact:Wendy Deming, CEOEmail: wendy@bishopparkerfoundation.orgAbout ALSO YouthALSO Youth is a nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ youth, allies, and families. The organization’s mission is to empower LGBTQ+ youth, allies, and families to create more inclusive communities. ALSO Youth provides free programs and services, including support groups, mental health counseling, youth leadership initiatives, and educational training for schools and businesses.For more information about ALSO Youth and its programs, visit www.alsoyouth.org

