Using Drones To Achieve World-Class Inventory Accuracy: New Webinar from Argon & Co and Gather AI

Argon & Co and Gather AI collaborate to share proven strategies in inventory accuracy

This webinar will show operations teams how to move from struggling to stable and from stable to world-class by leveraging both traditional best practices and the latest in drone technology.” — Steve Mulaik

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inventory accuracy remains one of the most persistent challenges in warehouse operations. To address this, Argon & Co, a global management consultancy specializing in operations strategy and transformation, is partnering with Gather AI to present a groundbreaking webinar on February 19, 2025. The session will showcase how organizations can significantly improve inventory accuracy by integrating proactive inventory control techniques and cutting-edge drone technology.WEBINAR DETAILSOverwhelmed to Optimized: A Realistic Guide to Transforming Inventory ControlFebruary 19, 2025 | 2:00 PM - 3 PM ET | 11:00 AM – 12PM PT Virtual | REGISTRATION Key Takeaways● Proven strategies for struggling operations to reach acceptable levels of inventory accuracy● How organizations with "acceptable" accuracy can elevate performance to world-class standards● The role of drones in revolutionizing warehouse inventory management — yes, they work, and they are ready for prime time, even in complex storage environmentsLeading the discussion will be Steve Mulaik, Partner at Argon & Co, and Sean Mitchell, Vice President of Customer Success of Gather AI. Mulaik, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience and insights from hundreds of warehouse visits, emphasizes the urgency of addressing inventory accuracy challenges.“After decades in the field, I can say with certainty that one of the biggest issues in warehouses—second only to replenishment—is inventory accuracy,” said Mulaik. “This webinar will show operations teams how to move from struggling to stable and from stable to world-class by leveraging both traditional best practices and the latest in drone technology.”Gather AI’s advanced solutions have been transforming warehouse operations, proving that automated, drone-powered inventory tracking is no longer a futuristic concept — it’s happening now.Why Attend?For supply chain leaders, warehouse managers, and operations executives looking to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and cost savings, this webinar delivers actionable insights and proven strategies. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of how to implement these improvements and justify the investment in new technology. Don’t miss this opportunity to revolutionize your warehouse operations. Register today and take the first step toward achieving world-class inventory accuracy with Argon & Co and Gather AI.About Argon & CoArgon & Co is a global management consultancy that specializes in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans supply chain planning, manufacturing, logistics, procurement, finance, and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done. Argon & Co has 18 offices across Europe, Australasia, America, Asia and the Middle East. Learn more at argonandco.com. About Gather AIGather AI is a market leader in supply chain AI to decrease the cost of inventory, improve productivity, and boost revenue. The company was founded in 2017 by Carnegie Mellon University alumni, and their solution is deployed in warehouses across third-party logistics, retail distribution, manufacturing, food & beverage, and air cargo. To learn more about Gather AI, visit www.gather.ai.

