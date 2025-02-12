McMurry University Partners with High Level Promotions for Athletics Department Partnerships

Drone Overview of McMurry University's 43 acre campus. Overview of Kimbrell Arena with Wilford Moore Stadium in the Background New McMurry University Athletic Director Larry Dockery

McMurry University partners with High Level Promotions to offer athletic sponsorships, boosting brand visibility and supporting student-athletes.

We are excited for the future and what this collaboration will bring to War Hawk Athletics.” — Larry Dockery

ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- McMurry University has partnered with High Level Promotions (HLP) to offer businesses exclusive naming rights and sponsorship opportunities across its athletic facilities. This collaboration provides brands with high-visibility marketing while supporting collegiate sports.With a tradition of excellence, McMurry Athletics fosters leadership, teamwork, and community engagement. Sponsorships allow businesses to connect with passionate fans while enhancing student-athlete experiences.“We are thrilled to partner with High Level Promotions to enhance our athletics department and create new opportunities for our scholar-athletes,” said Larry Dockery, Athletic Director at McMurry University. “This partnership will allow us to build stronger relationships with community leaders and businesses, elevate the McMurry brand, and provide additional resources that help our programs compete at a high level. We are excited for the future and what this collaboration will bring to War Hawk Athletics .”Available sponsorship opportunities include Wilford Moore Stadium, the football field, track, Warhawk Power Tower, Kimbrell Arena, Ron Holmes Court, Walt Driggers Field, Edwards Field, and Seidel-Swagerty Tennis Center. These venues host major events, attracting thousands of spectators annually.Through this partnership, businesses gain impactful marketing opportunities such as on-site branding, digital promotions, and event sponsorships, strengthening their local presence.“HLP is excited to collaborate with McMurry University to bring businesses meaningful sponsorships,” said Kevin Birkla , Partner and COO of High Level Promotions. “This is more than advertising—it’s a chance to become part of McMurry’s legacy and engage with a dedicated fan base.”Organizations that partner with McMurry Athletics will elevate their brand while contributing to student-athlete success.For sponsorship inquiries, contact Kevin@highlevelpromotions.com or birkla.kevin@mcm.edu.

