Governor Mills Calls for Bipartisan Passage of Supplemental Budget

February 11, 2025

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the Legislature's consideration of the supplemental budget:

"Despite operating under the illusion that they worked in 'good faith' on the supplemental budget, Republicans reneged on their part of the unanimous, bipartisan approval given by the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee last week. If they continue their opposition and do not support enactment of the supplemental budget, Republicans will force the Maine Department of Health and Human Services into the extraordinary position of having to cap payments to health care providers. I want to be clear: there is absolutely no need to obstruct a 2/3 passage of this bill. It will only hurt Maine people. Republicans would be wise to support passage of the supplemental budget now and ensure that Maine health care providers receive the payments they need in a timely way. Once the supplemental is done, I will join them in vigorously pushing for much-needed reforms to General Assistance -- something that I agree needs to happen -- during negotiations on the biennial budget."

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services issued a notice to providers yesterday that if a bill is not enacted as an emergency measure, the Department will need to temporarily cap certain payments to providers starting in March until the Department receives sufficient funding.