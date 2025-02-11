Rapha Clinic to Host Fifth Annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament

Non-profit to utilize proceeds to provide medical and dental care to uninsured adults in West Georgia

We are incredibly excited for our fifth year of spirited competition to raise much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need.” — Dr. Amy Eubanks, Rapha Clinic Medical Director

TEMPLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its fifth annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament to benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Friday, April 4 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton. Shotgun is at 9 a.m.There are opportunities to play as an individual, to play as a team and/or sponsor the event. The funds raised go directly to serving the needs of West Georgia patients. Participants will participate in contests, purchase mulligans, enjoy delicious food provided by Oak Mountain, enjoy entertainment and a silent auction and play a great round of golf.“We are incredibly excited for our fifth year of spirited competition to raise much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need,” said Dr. Amy Eubanks, Rapha Clinic Medical Director. “All funds raised from this event will go towards supporting West Georgia residents in need with affordable medical care.”Supporters can visit bit.ly/3Et4U5u to register and sponsor for the event. Those interested in registering to attend as a player or sponsor this year’s event can contact Amy Parrish at aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com or Patrick Calvillo from Rapha Clinic at (620) 664-7301. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors. Visit www.raphaclinic.org to learn more.

