Learn about owls at Feb. 28 program at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Owls are infrequently seen because of their nocturnal lifestyles. But that doesn’t mean they’re not appreciated. Because they hunt mice, rats and other rodents that can be pests for humans; these fascinating creatures are a beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoors.

People can learn more about the species of owls found in Missouri on Feb. 28 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center’s “Owl Prowl and Evening Stroll” program. This owl-themed evening event will have both indoor and outdoor components.

Inside the nature center, Dickerson Park Zoo docents will offer programs in the auditorium at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. that will feature live owls. There, people can see several species of owls that reside in Missouri and people can also learn more about the unique physical characteristics that make owls effective nocturnal hunters.

In addition to these indoor programs, people will be able to enjoy a stroll along the Springfield Nature Center trails at night to listen for owls. The trails will be patrolled, but hikers will be on their own so people wanting to participate in these night-time hikes should bring a flashlight and a walking partner. All parts of these events are free, but people must sign up for the indoor programs.

People can register for the 6 p.m. program:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205463

People wanting to take part in the 7 p.m. auditorium program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205464

For more information about this programs or other events at the nature enter, call 417-888-4237. The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way near highways 60 and 65. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center or want more information about the facility or other upcoming events can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.