Study Reveals 426% ROI for K-12 Districts Using Branching Minds’ MTSS Platform—Driving Efficiency and Student Success

Branching Minds has fostered better communication and collaboration by providing a shared view of student data, making the entire district more aligned in supporting student success.” — Dr. Julie Thompson, Superintendent, Roanoke Rapids School District (NC)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released study from Hobson & Company quantifies the transformative impact of Branching Minds , the leading Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) management platform for K-12 school districts nationwide. The study highlights significant efficiency gains for districts using Branching Minds, along with improved student outcomes, higher teacher satisfaction, and a remarkable 426% return on investment (ROI) within just three years of implementation.Through in-depth interviews with Branching Minds partner districts, the study uncovered several key benefits that empower educators to overcome common MTSS challenges, including fragmented data, siloed communication, inconsistent interventions, and time-intensive administrative tasks. By centralizing MTSS data, communication, intervention-related workflows, and reporting, the platform allows educators to easily see which students need support and what they are struggling with, and offers evidence-based guidance on what to do next. Branching Minds pulls all these pieces together so that educators can focus on helping all students succeed.Among the most compelling findings from the Hobson & Company study:Dramatic Time Savings & Collaboration Gains- 50% reduction in time spent creating and coordinating intervention plans- 40% reduction in time spent tracking progress, preparing student support meetings, and generating reportsMeasurable Student Growth- 76% of districts saw more students meeting or exceeding growth expectations in reading and math- Improved student outcomes help districts secure and protect critical fundingFewer Unnecessary Special Education Referrals- 10% decrease in unnecessary SPED referrals, reducing the time and resources spent on evaluations- Avoiding up to 15% of federal Part B fund reallocations due to decreased disproportionalityHigher Teacher Satisfaction & Retention- 1%-point increase in teacher retention, due to the platform’s streamlined and centralized documentation, communication, and data, and greater visibility into student progressUnmatched ROI- A representative district of 12,000 students recouped its Branching Minds investment in just three months, with a 426% ROI over three years“Our mission has always been to empower educators to efficiently, effectively, and equitably support all learners to succeed,” says Branching Minds’ CEO and Co-Founder, Maya Gat. “These findings validate that we are achieving real and measurable impact in saving time, increasing collaboration, reducing unnecessary SPED referrals, and improving teacher retention. In addition to the sizable cost savings that our partner districts are getting from Branching Minds, they are improving operational and educational outcomes.”With all MTSS data and workflows centralized in one place—including universal screening, attendance, and course performance data; intervention planning; progress monitoring; documentation; meeting agendas, summaries, and action steps; family communication; and more—Branching Minds helps districts eliminate inefficiencies, reinforce best practices, and drive better outcomes across academic, behavioral, and social-emotional domains.“The streamlined workflows, intuitive menus, and ability to select interventions and assign tasks simplifies the creation of support plans, ensuring educators can efficiently tailor strategies,” said Dr. Julie Thompson, Superintendent of Roanoke Rapids School District in North Carolina. “Branching Minds has also fostered better communication and collaboration across grade levels, teams, and between schools and the central office by providing a shared view of student data, making the entire district more aligned in supporting student success.”These findings are bolstered by Branching Minds’ growing list of recent accolades, including a 2025 Top EdTech Product of the Year Award in Student Support Technology, a 2024 Excellence in Equity Award for Best Differentiation and Personalized Learning Solution, and two 2024 CODiE Awards for Best Personalized Learning Solution and Best Customer Experience.About Branching MindsBranching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has collaborated with nearly 300,000 teachers and 545 districts across 38 states, improving outcomes for more than 2 million students. For more information, visit www.branchingminds.com About Hobson & CompanyHobson & Company helps technology vendors and purchasers uncover, quantify, and validate the key sources of value driving the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Our focus on robust validation has helped many technology purchasers more objectively evaluate the underlying business case of a new technology while better understanding which vendors best deliver against the key value drivers. Our well researched, yet easy-to-use ROI and TCO tools have also helped many technology companies better position and justify their unique value proposition. For more information, visit www.hobsonco.com

