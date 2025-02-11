Mississippi Player Hits $10 Million Powerball Double Play Jackpot 

Largest Payout in Mississippi Lottery History

JACKSON, MISS. – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player will lay claim to $10 million and a bit of history after a ticket purchased in Petal matched all five Double Play white balls plus the Double Play Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

The accomplishment marked the largest win in Mississippi Lottery history, and nationally, it’s the fifth Double Play jackpot winner of the game ever. The ticket was purchased at Petal Food Mart in Petal, Miss.

The Powerball Double Play feature launched nationwide Aug. 23, 2021. The Mississippi Lottery launched the Double Play feature at all participating lottery retail stores in September 2023.

Since 2021, only four other players nationwide have claimed the $10 million Powerball Double Play top prize:

Maryland: One win in 2021

Florida: Two wins in 2022

Kentucky: One win in 2024

“This is a milestone for the Mississippi Lottery,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Not only do we have our first Powerball Double Play top-prize winner, but this is also the largest lottery win in our state lottery’s history. It’s an exciting day for players and retailers.”

For an additional $1, players can add the Powerball Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket have another chance to win in an additional drawing.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing tonight is an estimated $110 million with an estimated cash value of $50.2 million. The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday, Feb. 12 is an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $71.4 million while Lotto America’s estimated jackpot is $23.62 million with an estimated cash value of $10.95 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $56,000.

