Dr. Joseph Salim of Sutton Place Dental Associates Awarded As NY Top Dentist for 2024

Dr. Joseph Salim

NY Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Joseph Salim, DMD of Sutton Place Dental Associates for 2024 based on merit.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Salim, DMD of Sutton Place Dental Associates has been reviewed and approved by NY Top Dentists. With over three decades of experience in cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Salim has established himself as a leader in the field. His expertise encompasses a wide range of services, including teeth whitening, sleep apnea treatments, therapeutic Botox, dental implants, porcelain restorations, preventive care, crown and bridge work, fillings, and halitosis treatments.Dr. Salim is renowned for his commitment to patient care, which distinguishes him from his peers. Together with his skilled team, he employs advanced techniques to enhance smiles significantly. To ensure his patients benefit from the latest innovations, Dr. Salim actively participates in seminars, conferences, and workshops.Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Salim is the Founder and Executive Director of the Virtue Foundation, a non-profit organization recognized by the United Nations. The foundation is dedicated to healthcare, education, and empowerment initiatives, focusing on delivering both immediate relief and sustainable solutions to communities around the globe.Dr. Salim’s dedication and contributions to dentistry have earned him numerous accolades, including a prestigious grant for outstanding academic achievement in 1989.For more information about Dr. Joseph Salim please visit his website: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/dr-joseph-salim/ ---About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format.NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

