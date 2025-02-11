Governor Mills and Northeast Delta Dental Announce Extension of Maine Veterans' Dental Network

Generous $300,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental will allow popular program to serve more Maine veterans

Governor Janet Mills announced today that the Maine Veterans' Dental Network (MVDN) will continue to serve Maine veterans this year thanks to a generous $300,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental.

The MVDN is an oral health safety net for Maine veterans who cannot pay out of pocket for dental care and do not have dental insurance. Since its launch by Governor Mills and Northeast Delta Dental in 2021, the program has provided oral health care services for 1,471 Maine veterans -- with many indicating that it was their first time receiving dental care since separating from the military.

"Our veterans have given so much to Maine and the nation, and the least we can do in return is ensure they have the support they need to maintain their health and well-being,"said Governor Janet Mills. "I thank Northeast Delta Dental for their continued generosity and the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services for administering the program. Together, this important partnership will ensure more Maine veterans have access to the dental services they deserve."

"Serving those who served us is an important mission for our company and for me personally," said Tom Raffio, President & CEO, Northeast Delta Dental. "We are grateful to MVDN for partnering with us to provide veterans with the oral healthcare they deserve."

Northeast Delta Dental provided generously contributed $35,000 to launch the MVDN in 2021, and has extended the program with grants of $100,000 in 2022, $200,000 in 2023, and $300,000 in 2024. The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation has also been a generous supporter of the program, contributing $37,500 in grants over the last two years.

The MVDN is administered in partnership with participating non-profit dental clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and Maine's Dental Teaching schools. Services are offered on a first come, first serve basis until grant funding is exhausted.

"I thank Northeast Delta Dental for their continued commitment to Maine's veterans," said Dave Richmond, Director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services. "Our continued partnership will ensure this vital dental care program will continue to provide oral health services to veterans in need next year."

"Access to oral healthcare is intrinsic to a person's overall wellbeing and these programs wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our grant funders and the dedication of the dental clinics in our network," said Sarah Sherman, Maine Bureau of Veterans Services Director of Strategic Partnerships & MVDN Founder. "We look forward to helping even more veterans connect with the MVDN in the new year."

To qualify for the MVDN, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

Be a Maine resident

Not 100% service-connected to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Cannot afford to pay for dental care out of pocket

Does not have dental insurance

Must submit a DD-214 that shows an Honorable or General Under Honorable conditions discharge

For National Guard Only -- Served on Active Duty (other than for training)

The Network has 23 non-profit dental clinics, FQHCs, and Maine Dental Teaching Schools participating, including:

Lincoln County Dental (Wiscasset)

Kennebec Valley Family Dentistry (Augusta)

Waterville Community Dental

UNE Dental Clinic (Portland)

UMA Dental Clinic (Bangor)

Katahdin Valley Health Center (Houlton, Patten, Ashland, Brownville, Millinocket, and Dover Foxcroft)

Greater Portland Health

St. Croix Regional Family Health Center (Princeton)

Eastport Health Care (Eastport)

Fish River Rural Health (Fort Kent, Madawaska, and Eagle Lake)

Community Dental (Biddeford, Portland, Farmington, and Lewiston)

Mainely Teeth (Portland and mobile dental clinic)

Penobscot Community Health Center (Bangor)

Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the MVDN can donate directly to participating dental clinics. Funds will be earmarked for eligible veterans.

Veterans who are interested may apply online by filling out the form available at www.maine.gov/governor/mills/veteransdental, by emailing MVDN.mainebvs@maine.gov, or by calling 207-287-6836.