IHL Group Unveils ClearSight AI: Revolutionizing AI Project Success

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IHL Group , a global leader in retail and hospitality technology research, today announced the launch of ClearSight AI , an innovative solution designed to dramatically improve the success rate of AI projects.Addressing Critical AI Implementation ChallengesWith studies showing that up to 80% of AI projects fail (Rand Research) and less than 30% move past the pilot stage (Gartner), ClearSight AI aims to tackle the root causes of these failures head-on.The solution provides a comprehensive framework for businesses to objectively evaluate and prioritize AI opportunities before significant resources are invested. No two companies are the same and every retailer has their strengths, weaknesses and special sauce."ClearSight AI is a game-changer for companies looking to harness the power of artificial intelligence," said Greg Buzek , President of IHL Group. "By identifying potential pitfalls and assessing project readiness across multiple dimensions, we're empowering companies to make informed decisions and significantly increase their chances of AI success before investing."Key Features of ClearSight AI* ClearSight AI offers a multifaceted approach to AI project assessment, including:* Objective Ranking of Opportunities: Evaluates potential AI projects based on legal compliance, data readiness, system preparedness, skills assessment, risk factors, and business value based on your specific situation, not some set criteria,* Gap Analysis: Identifies critical gaps in areas such as compliance, data issues, and risk, while highlighting potential enablers that could unlock multiple opportunities,* Data Enabler Identification: Pinpoints specific data improvements that could open up new AI use cases across the organization,* WSJF Methodology: Utilizes Weighted Shortest Job First prioritization to identify quick wins and lower-risk projects once you have identified all gaps and enablers are identified,Estimated project financial benefits: Leveraging the IHL AI Readiness Index, ClearSight AI brings an objective/outside view of the projected financial opportunity for each use case.Tailored for Industry SuccessClearSight AI is specifically designed for the unique challenges faced by retail and hospitality companies. With over 400 pre-defined use cases to choose from to start, the solution draws on IHL Group's extensive industry expertise to provide actionable insights that align with sector-specific needs and opportunities."In today's competitive landscape, it's not just about adopting AI—it's about adopting it in a way strategically and effectively, for your specific business" added Buzek. "ClearSight AI gives businesses the clarity they need to move forward with confidence in their AI initiatives."For more information about ClearSight AI, please see https://www.ihlservices.com/product/clearsight-ai/ or see a deep dive podcast at https://youtu.be/tE08c9kdvxY and find us on LinkedIn at @IHL_Group.

