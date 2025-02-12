KUBB Mini a Pint-Size Form Factor Computer Fully Fanless

Outsized Performance, in a Pint-Size Fanless Form Factor

TOULOUSE, FRANCE, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What’s New: Today, February 12, 2025, following the Worldwide success of the first KUBB Mini launched in 2022, Bleu Jour is proud to introduce the next evolution of the KUBB Mini.This 2025 model, maintaining its ultra-compact 8x8 cm size, preserves the classicism and boldness of its predecessor while incorporating significant upgrades, particularly in its processor. Now available with a choice of IntelTwin Lake N150 or Core™ i3-N300 processors, it offers enhanced flexibility to cater to a wide range of needs, seamlessly blending energy efficiency with powerful performance.Additionally, thanks to its fanless cooling system, the KUBB Mini operates in complete silence, making it ideal for environments that demand discretion and reliability.A true revolution—silent, compact, and high-performance.DESIRABLE, FASCINATING AND DISCRETE“More than ever, businesses need systems that are flexible, globally scalable, environmentally friendly, and built on proven, reliable technology. The KUBB Mini (r2), an ultra-compact PC, delivers best-in-class performance with the power of IntelTwin Lake N150. Now, with the addition of the IntelCore™ i3-N300 option—all while retaining its signature 8x8 cm fanless design—this Mini PC represents our latest leap forward in providing customers with the high-quality, dependable computing solutions they demand.” Jean-Christophe AGOBERT, Bleu Jour CEO.About its Outsized Performance, Pint-Size Form Factor: The KUBB Mini pushes the boundaries of performance in an ultra-compact format.Equipped with an IntelN150 or IntelCore™ i3-N300 processor, it leverages Intelarchitecture for optimized performance, enhanced efficiency, and a smooth graphical experience thanks to IntelUHD Graphics.With an ultra-fast NVMe SSD and 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, the KUBB MINI delivers exceptional responsiveness for all your tasks, whether professional or recreational. Its comprehensive connectivity, including two HDMI™ ports and an RJ45 Ethernet port, makes it a versatile tool, perfect for office work, multimedia, and even retro gaming.Finally, the KUBB MINI stands out for its low energy consumption, making it a far eco-friendlier alternative to a traditional desktop PC. Compact, powerful, and environmentally conscious, it is the ideal ally for all your digital needs.Silent : The KUBB Mini stands out with its Fanless cooling system (no fan), an innovation that combines absolute silence with enhanced reliability.Thanks to its passive design, heat is transferred from the processor to the external structure of the chassis, where it is naturally dissipated into the surrounding air—without the need for mechanical parts, eliminating any operational noise.This system offers several major advantages: enhanced durability (fewer moving parts prone to wear), reduced energy consumption, and a complete absence of dust inside the chassis, ensuring minimal maintenance.Versatility for everyday use: Transform your living room into an arcade by connecting the KUBB Mini to your TV, plugging in game controllers, and installing your favorite retro games. In an instant, you’ll step into a new era of entertainment, perfect for fun moments with family or friends.Add a keyboard, mouse, and monitor, and the KUBB Mini becomes a versatile tool for your daily tasks: office work, spreadsheets, accounting, management, or web browsing. Its compact design and stable performance make it an ideal ally for all kinds of uses, whether professional or recreational.In the workplace, the KUBB Mini proves just as capable. With its dual HDMI ports, it supports a dual-screen setup for enhanced productivity, ideal for managing multiple applications simultaneously. Its RJ45 LAN connectivity ensures a stable and secure wired network connection, essential in professional environments.The KUBB Mini is more than just a computer: it’s an elegant, affordable, and high-performance solution that adapts to all your needs, from the simplest to the most demanding. Perfect for those seeking reliable and versatile equipment, it seamlessly integrates into your daily life.Configuration availableIntelTwin-Lake N150 or IntelCore™ i3-N30016GB LPDDR5, M.2 SSD 256GB (option up to 1TB)3 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x Audio2 x HDMI 2.0,1 x RJ45Windows 11 Pro preinstalled or withoutAbout Availability: The KUBB Mini (r2) is immediately available with prices ranging from $350 to $450 MSRP, depending on the configuration.About BLEU JOURSince 2002, based in Toulouse, France, BLEU JOUR has established itself as a multi-award-winning designer and manufacturer of computers (PCs, Mini PCs, workstations, embedded systems, and more) and accessories. Guided by its five founding pillars—Quality, Aesthetics, Innovation, Practicality, and Exclusivity—the company creates products that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with elegant design. BLEU JOUR first made its mark on the market with the launch of KUBB, a customizable, designer computer in the form of a 12 cm cube.Today, BLEU JOUR continues to handcraft its designs in-house, incorporating high-quality technical components from leading suppliers, like Intelor AMD. In a world of constant change, BLEU JOUR remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that combine functionality, style, and performance, setting new standards in the industry.

