ROOT: A Computer Supersized Performance not taller than a Wallnut

Bleu Jour introduced in his KUBB Brand, the ROOT Mini PC, our first Computer developed using AMD Ryzen™ Microprocessor

The ROOT is our latest advancement in providing our customers with the high-quality, reliable business computing they need”
— Jean-Christophe AGOBERT
TOULOUSE, OCCITANIE, FRANCE, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s New: Today, April 22 2024, Bleu Jour introduced in his KUBB Brand, the ROOT Mini PC, our first Computer developed using AMD Ryzen™ Microprocessor; which brings the amazing performance of AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U and AMD Ryzen™ 6 6800U in a form factor that fits almost anywhere.

A COMPUTER NO TALLER THAN A WALNUT

“More than ever, businesses need systems that are flexible, globally scalable, environmentally friendly and provide the peace of mind that proven technology provides. The ROOT is our latest advancement in providing our customers with the high-quality, reliable business computing they need.” Jean-Christophe AGOBERT, Bleu Jour CEO.

About its Outsized Performance, Pint-Size Form Factor: The ROOT delivers incredible performance in a surprisingly small footprint (8.2x8.2x5.2 cm), with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U.

No taller than a walnut, the ROOT is boosted with adrenaline thanks to AMD Ryzen™ 7 processors. A versatile and Silent computer powered to meet almost any challenge, with numerous input/output ports and in silent mode thanks to its pioneering thermal system.

Configuration available

AMD Ryzen™ 6 6800U or AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U
32GB LPDDR5 6400MHz, M.2 SSD Gen4 1TB
3 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 1 x TF Card
1 x HDMI & 2 x USB4 Type-C
1 x RJ45 Adaptor (USB)
Windows 11 Pro preinstalled

About Availability: The ROOT is immediately available with prices ranging from $700 to $850, depending on the configuration. Fully equipped Mini PC come complete with Memory, storage and Microsoft Windows 11 Pro operating system.

About BLEU JOUR

Since 2002 in Toulouse (France) BLEU JOUR is a multiple design award-winning manufacturer of computers (PCs, Mini PCs, workstations, on-board PCs, etc.) and accessories based on the company’s five founding pillars: Quality, Aesthetics, Innovation, Practicality and Exclusivity. In a constantly changing world, BLEU JOUR designs products where aesthetics are combined with innovative technological solutions, initially achieving market impact with the launch of KUBB, a designer and customizable computer in the form of a 12 cm cube. Handcrafting their designs in-house, BLEU JOUR’s technical components are from major suppliers, with Intel® the brand's main partner.

In 2023, BLEU JOUR acquired the well-know French Gaming Brand MGG Millenium as well as the reindustrialization in Europe of Schneider Brand Computers.

Press Contact

Jean-Christophe AGOBERT
BLEU JOUR
Product Marketing Dept.
E-mail: marketing@bleujour.com

Website
www.bleujour.com
https://kubb.es/en/

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE AGOBERT
BLEUJOUR
+33 981070000
email us here

