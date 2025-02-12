Penthouse Conversations for Entrepreneurs, Execs, & CEOs: An Evening with Dana L. Cox, author of From Burnout to Badass

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGGN Group’s Penthouse Conversations announces an exclusive empowerment event featuring acclaimed speaker and author Dana L. Cox, designed to help women transcend burnout and reclaim confidence. The event, Penthouse Conversations for Entrepreneurs, Execs, & CEOs: An Evening with Dana L. Cox, will take place on February 20, 2025, at the luxurious 7Seventy7 Apartments (777 N Van Buren Street) in downtown Milwaukee.

Dana L. Cox, founder of FIX Coaching & Consulting and author of the bestselling book From Burnout to Badass, will headline the evening with actionable strategies for overcoming burnout and achieving personal fulfillment. Attendees will experience:

-Networking opportunities with purpose-driven professionals in a luxurious setting.

-Interactive discussions rooted in Cox’s no-nonsense approach to redefining success, blending empowerment, strategy, and high-energy engagement.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Cox brings local pride to the event, having previously worked at WMCS Radio and WKTI/WTMJ Radio. Her expertise in leadership and resilience has positioned her as a sought-after voice for women navigating career and personal challenges.

“This isn’t just about surviving burnout—it’s about unlocking the courage to thrive,” Cox shared. “Milwaukee holds a special place in my journey, and I’m honored to share tools that help women rewrite their stories.”

Tickets are available now at www.sggngroup.com/events, with limited seating for this premium experience. SGGN Group’s partnership with Dana Cox underscores the organization's commitment to hosting high-impact conversations that inspire growth and community.

About Dana L. Cox

Dana L. Cox is a leadership expert, business strategist, and founder of FIX Coaching & Consulting, where she helps high-achieving professionals and entrepreneurs secure leadership positions, grow their businesses, and build long-term financial success without burnout.

With a background in corporate leadership, executive coaching, and business consulting, Cox has helped countless professionals navigate career roadblocks, break systemic barriers, and achieve financial freedom. Her approach is deeply personal-shaped by her own journey of balancing a high-powered career, raising seven children, overcoming burnout, reclaiming her health through a 100-pound weight loss, and navigating the devastating loss of her son, Charles.

About SGGN Group’s Penthouse Conversations

A leader in curating luxury experiences for professional development, Penthouse Conversations combines elegant settings with transformative dialogue. Their events attract forward-thinking individuals seeking actionable insights and meaningful connections.

For more on Dana L. Cox, visit: www.danalcox.com.

