Excellence, Education & Entertainment: Announcing Homecoming: The Cruise ’26 Powered by ALLBLK January 15-20, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Cruise Experiences, in partnership with ALLBLK and the National HBCU Alumni Alliance (NHBCUAA) , is proud to announce the inaugural sailing of Homecoming: The Cruise , a groundbreaking event celebrating the spirit of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), affectionately known as the “Divine Nine.” The cruise is set to take place aboard the luxurious Celebrity Summit as it sails from Ft. Lauderdale from January 15 to January 20, 2026, during MLK Weekend, with stops in Bimini and Nassau. It promises to deliver a memorable blend of Excellence, Education & Entertainment. Homecoming: The Cruise is also launching a major scholarship program which will award more than $200,000 in scholarships that empower HBCU students and alumni.Homecoming: The Cruise ’26 offers a dynamic, upscale program aimed at creating a joyous and enriching experience for everyone onboard. This event will immerse guests in the unparalleled camaraderie and culture of HBCUs while celebrating Black excellence. Hosted by Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon, highlights of the cruise include:Performances by Babyface, MC Lyte, Nephew Tommy, Chanté Moore, Take 6 and more.Thought-provoking panel discussions on education, leadership and culture.Activities honoring the Divine Nine, including step shows and stroll opportunities.Tributes to HBCU campus life through themed parties and traditions.A fundraising initiative for the NHBCUAA Homecoming: The Cruise Scholarship Fund benefiting HBCU students, Divine Nine scholarships and aspiring music students at HBCUs.“This inaugural Homecoming: The Cruise is a powerful celebration of Black culture, community and achievement. As a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, it is an honor for ALLBLK to support such a meaningful event that uplifts and empowers the entire Black collegiate and Divine Nine communities while providing an unforgettable experience,” said Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, ALLBLK and We TV.Impact Beyond CelebrationThe NHBCUAA Homecoming: The Cruise Scholarship Fund ensures that every donation made will directly contribute to scholarships for HBCU students and support Divine Nine programs.“This partnership is a monumental opportunity to celebrate the rich legacy of HBCU culture while making a lasting impact through scholarships,” said Dan Ford, National Board Chair of NHBCUAA. “The funds raised during this cruise will create new opportunities for deserving students and strengthen the bridge between past and future generations of HBCU graduates.”An Elevated Cruise ExperienceKnown for their legendary jazz cruises, Signature Cruise Experiences is introducing a new cruise to its portfolio with a thoughtfully curated event aimed at bringing the spirit of Homecoming to the open seas.“The inaugural sailing of Homecoming: The Cruise reflects our commitment to crafting experiences that resonate deeply with our loyal guests,” said Michael Lazaroff, Executive Director of Signature Cruise Experiences. “Every detail of this cruise has been intentionally designed to honor the traditions of HBCUs and the Divine Nine. And while we have several surprises planned, our focus remains on celebrating community and creating lifelong memories.”Cruise Where You Are CelebratedThis groundbreaking event is poised to become one of the most anticipated annual celebrations of Black excellence. Guests will not only enjoy unforgettable entertainment but also contribute to a cause that advances education, culture and opportunity within the HBCU community.Join Homecoming: The Cruise January 15-20, 2026, for a voyage that combines fun, tradition and purpose. To learn more, visit www.Homecomingthecruise.com About Signature Cruise ExperienceSignature Cruise Experiences (formerly Jazz Cruises, LLC) has been the gold standard for charter theme cruises since 2001. With more than 90 full-ship charters and over 170,000 guests to its credit, Signature Cruise Experiences has produced themed programs of all types throughout the world under its Signature Jazz Cruises and Signature Event Cruises divisions, including The Jazz Cruise, The Smooth Jazz Cruise, Journey of Jazz, Chris Botti at Sea, Christian McBride’s World at Sea, the Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle Cruise and more. Its sold-out land-based events include the St. Louis Jazz Fest and solo concerts featuring Samara Joy and Gregory Porter.About ALLBLKAMC Networks’ popular streaming service, ALLBLK, is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically – Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as fan favorites A House Divided and Double Cross, must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular We TV originals, lively stage plays, comedy specials and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found for $6.99/month or $69.99/year. Visit www.ALLBLK.tv for a free 7-day trial. Keep up with ALLBLK via Facebook, Instagram and X.About the National HBCU Alumni Alliance (NHBCUAA)The National HBCU Alumni Alliance, founded in Atlanta, GA, in 2004, connects local alumni associations from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and has over one million members nationwide. The Alliance promotes diversity and inclusion through initiatives focused on Health and Wellness, Hunger, and Higher Education in African American communities. With chapters in Atlanta, GA; Washington, DC; and Philadelphia, PA, they provide scholarships, organize health fairs, conduct food drives, and support student success at HBCUs. For more information, visit hbcualumni.org.

