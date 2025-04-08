Homecoming: The Cruise Partners with National Pan-Hellenic Council™ as Official Sponsor for 2025 Leadership Conference

Pictured NPHC Board Members (L to R): Adira Adullah – Second Vice President, Donna Jones Anderson - President, Dr. Ralph “RJ” Johnson, PHD. - First Vice President

2026 Cruise will Celebrate Divine Nine™ Culture and Support HBCU Students: 100% of Net Proceeds to Fund HBCU and Divine Nine™ Scholarships

In times of financial cutbacks, Homecoming: The Cruise stands firm in its commitment to supporting HBCUs and scholarships, empowering the next generation of leaders” — Donna Jones Anderson, President of the NPHC™.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homecoming: The Cruise is proud to announce an impactful new partnership with the National Pan-Hellenic Council ™ (NPHC™) as the official billing sponsor of biennial 2025 NPHC National Leadership Conference. This collaboration reflects the cruise’s unwavering commitment to uplifting the Divine Nine™, celebrating Black excellence, and investing in the next generation of HBCU students and leaders—especially in a time when traditional funding sources are being reduced or eliminated.100% of net proceeds from the cruise will go directly toward scholarships and support for HBCUs and members of the Divine Nine.“In times of financial cutbacks, Homecoming: The Cruise stands firm in its commitment to supporting HBCUs and scholarships, empowering the next generation of leaders,” said Donna Jones Anderson, President of the NPHC™. “This partnership represents the power of collaboration and shared purpose. With Homecoming: The Cruise sponsoring our Annual Leadership Conference, we are expanding our global influence while embracing cruising as a premier and culturally-rich vacation experience. Picture an entire ship filled with Divine Nine™ members, families, and friends, coming together for concerts, comedy shows, themed parties, and empowering moments that celebrate who we are.”Set to sail January 15-20, 2026, Homecoming: The Cruise is more than a vacation—it’s a floating cultural experience centered on Black Greek unity and HBCU pride. With intentional programming, entertainment, and community engagement, the cruise combines fun with purpose, creating a one-of-a-kind space for legacy-building and scholarship support.“It is both a responsibility and an honor to support the mission of HBCUs and the Divine Nine,” said Michael Lazaroff, CEO of Signature Cruise Experiences . “Access to education should never be limited by economic barriers. As a company, we are committed to using our platform to pay it forward—helping the next generation of leaders gain the financial support they need to thrive.”This announcement comes at the start of Financial Literacy Awareness Month, a time dedicated to educating individuals around economic mobility and wealth-building. With Black college graduates facing a student loan debt gap of nearly $25,000 compared to their white peers, Homecoming: The Cruise’s scholarship model offers timely and tangible support that helps reduce financial strain and expand access to higher education.Not only does booking a cabin help provide scholarships, but Homecoming: The Cruise is giving people the opportunity to give back even more by becoming a Cruise Crew Leader. As a Cruise Crew Leader you gather friends or a group who wish to reserve a stateroom to join you onboard. This groundbreaking initiative is powered by a collaborative effort between Signature Cruise Experiences, ALLBLK TV, and the National HBCU Alumni Alliance (NHBCUAA). Together, these organizations share a mission to promote educational access, economic empowerment, and generational impact for Black communities.This is more than a cruise. It's a movement.Join us as we celebrate excellence and empower students. To book your cabin, become a Cruise Crew Leader, or apply for scholarships, visit homecomingthecruise.com.###About Signature Cruise ExperiencesSignature Cruise Experiences has been producing music and entertainment programs longer and in greater numbers than any charter company in the world. Though it dominates the jazz and adult music genre similar to what will be presented on Homecoming: The Cruise ’26, Signature Cruise Experiences has also produced cruises that feature rock, country, gospel, pop music and more. In each genre, Signature Cruise Experiences has excelled in its production of live events at sea.Commitment to the highest quality of guest service is also a hallmark of the company and contributes to its remarkable record of returning guests. Over 18,000 guests have sailed on a Signature Cruise Experiences’ program 4 or more times. From its first sailing in 2001 to its 90th sailing in 2025, Signature Cruise Experiences has been the Gold Standard for live entertainment at sea.About The National Pan-Hellenic CouncilThe National Pan-Hellenic Council, Incorporated (NPHC) is currently composed of nine (9) International Greek letter Sororities and Fraternities: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity. For more information, visit www.nphchq.com

