Perfect Care Match Announces Expansion of Its Full-Service Holistic Senior Home Care Agency to Maine

HYANNIS, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Care Match (PCMatch) , a leading stress-free and supportive home care service provider, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Maine. PCMatch has provided services throughout Massachusetts since its founding in 2020. With this expansion, the company is fully licensed and operational across Maine.PCMatch’s leadership team has nearly 30 years of experience in assisting families and providing patient care throughout Massachusetts. The full-service holistic home care agency offers customizable caregiving solutions and expert holistic wellness education, training, and coaching. The company’s expansion into Maine signifies its commitment to growth and broadening access to exceptional home care services for seniors with an integrated, holistic approach throughout New England and beyond.Exclusive Flexible Models of CarePCMatch’s exclusive Assisted Live-IN Home Care Program , including Assisted Live-IN Plus and Enhanced Live-IN Personal Assistant/Skilled Nursing Models, set it apart from other home care providers in the industry. Their traditional hourly caregiving services are tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients and families, providing a comprehensive solution with flexibility.Unlike a registry or caregiver referral source, PCMatch’s Exclusive Recruiting Program offers professionally vetted care staff candidates, ensuring rapid service fulfillment of the highest-quality care to clients. The company’s stringent hiring and screening practices and ongoing field supervision address customers’ key concerns, making PCMatch a highly desirable option over its competitors.Growing Demand for Senior Home CareThe demand for affordable and safe in-home senior care is expected to surge in the coming decades as the baby boomer generation ages and requires caregiving support. The U.S. Census Bureau projects a 47% increase in Americans aged 65 and older, reaching 82 million by 2050. This demographic will represent 23% of the total population.The U.S. home healthcare market size was estimated at USD 171.60 billion in 2023 and is predicted to be worth around USD 644.37 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.74% from 2024 to 2034, according to a report by Precedence Research. PCMatch specializes in caring for patients with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, addressing a crucial need in the aging population. The expanding senior care market additionally reflects a growing preference among older adults for aging in their homes rather than assisted living facilities or nursing homes.Meeting a Critical NeedStudies show that seniors who receive care at home are often healthier and experience fewer hospitalizations than those in institutional settings. In addition to providing expert assistance with daily living activities, in-home caregivers ensure proper nourishment, physical activity, and social engagement. They additionally help seniors avoid and proactively prevent risks such as falls, injuries, and infections that can lead to severe health impacts.With nearly 30 years of experience, PCMatch Founder and CEO, Leah Doroch, CDP, HP, CHT, CADDCT, is a board-certified Holistic Health Practitioner, certified Dementia Practitioner, certified Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia Care Trainer, certified Stress Management Coach, Harvard Medical School certified Nutrition Coach, and Deepak Chopra-certified Instructor, specializing in Ayurveda. In addition to its exclusive home care service offerings, the company is also dedicated to being a resource for family and professional caregivers.“Perfect Care Match provides the ideal solution for trusted senior home care delivered with excellence and a highly personalized approach,” says Doroch. “We are dedicated to providing expert care to enable seniors to remain in the comfort and familiarity of their homes safely and affordably. This expansion into Maine will provide important access to a growing number of seniors and families needing quality and trusted home care.”About Perfect Care Match:Perfect Care Match (PCMatch) is a Full-Service Holistic Home Care Agency dedicated to providing comprehensive care for seniors and steadfastly committed to holistic well-being. With a focus on personalized support and expert guidance, the company strives to enhance its clients’ and caregivers’ health, vitality, and happiness.For more information about PCMatch’s highly personalized range of services and flexible models of care, visit https://perfectcarematch.com

