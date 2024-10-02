Perfect Care Match New Franchise Opportunity Virtual Press Conference

Perfect Care Match is a Full-Service Home Care agency providing stress-free and supportive home care services, including hourly and live-in customizable caregiving solutions. We also offer expert holistic wellness education, training, and coaching.

Wednesday, October 2, 2:00 pm—3:00 pm (EST)

WESTPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Care Match (PCMatch), a Full-Service Holistic Home Care Agency, will hold a virtual press conference on its new franchise opportunity on Wednesday, October 2, 2:00 pm—3:00 pm (EST). Join at this link: https://meet.google.com/bab-giyq-zfu or by dialing ‪(US) +1 316-530-7961. The PIN is ‪891 768 621#.PCMatch announced its ground-breaking franchise opportunity on September 17, 2024, setting a new senior in-home care industry standard. The established Full-Service Holistic Home Care Agency provides stress-free caregiving services with expertise in Memory Care. The company offers flexible solutions to enable seniors to receive the care they need in the comfort of their homes.PCMatch’s competitive advantage lies in its exclusive Assisted Live-IN Home Care Program , which includes Assisted Live-IN Plus and the Enhanced Live-IN Personal Assistant/Skilled Nursing Models (in states where regulations allow). The company’s traditional hourly caregiving services are customizable to meet the diverse needs of clients and families, providing a full-service solution with flexibility. With PCMatch’s holistic approach, clients benefit from highly personalized care plans, emotional and social support through authentic companionship, and engaging activities matched with their interests.The company's expertly crafted franchise system offers a well-established brand with a proven in-home care business model centered around its exclusive integrative approach. Franchisees also gain access to PCMatch’s Holistic Wellness Education, Coaching, and Support Program, which offers resources, workshops, and retreats to enhance market branding and recognition. Topics covered include Holistic Wellness Practices for family health, Self-Care strategies, Nutrition improvement, and Stress/Anxiety Management. The company’s Memory Care program also includes Geriatric-Psych Nursing Specialty Consultations, providing valuable services for franchisees and their clients.PCMatch’s leadership team has nearly 30 years of experience assisting families and providing patient care in assisted living facilities, home care agencies, and skilled nursing facilities. Franchisees will benefit from the company's extensive industry experience, unique service offerings, holistic health expertise, and integrative model, as they will be entering the booming senior home care market with a respected agency and successful business model.PCMatch's Signature Recruiting Program, distinctive offerings, and approach distinguish it within the industry. Franchisees can anticipate thorough support and a comprehensive training program encompassing all aspects of managing a full-service in-home senior care agency, ensuring their readiness for success.For more information about Perfect Care Match’s Franchise opportunity, contact:Leah M. DorochCEO/Founder-Perfect Care Match Company, LLCCell: 774-263-7569833-PCMATCH (1-833-726-2824)info@perfectcarematch.comPerfectCareMatch.comMedia contact:Kimberly ReckertPublic Relations and Marketing Strategy ManagerPerfect Care MatchCell: 774-545-6710Kimberly.Reckert@professionalcarematch.comPerfectCareMatch.com

