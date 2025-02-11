Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 launches across East Africa

Exercise Cutlass Express 2025, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet, brings together more than 20 multinational partners for two weeks of training to support collaborative maritime security operations in the region.

Throughout the exercise, U.S. forces will work alongside participating nations to enhance maritime domain awareness, improve international law enforcement capacity and increase interoperability between the U.S., African, and other multinational partner navies and coast guards.

“Cutlass Express continues to provide an exceptional venue to collaborate with our African partners on maritime security,” said Vice Adm. J. T. Anderson, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. “When we combine the strength of our partnerships with the high level of training provided by exercises like this, we improve the overall security and economic prosperity of a region that extends far beyond the territorial waters and exclusive economic zones of each individual nation.”

This year’s exercise will focus training efforts in Mauritius, Seychelles and Tanzania, though information sharing and coordination will take place across nine maritime operation centers (MOCs) located throughout the region. Additionally, Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 is linked to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s International Maritime Exercise 2025 through information sharing between MOCs to improve theater-to-theater coordination, reduce regional seams, and strengthen U.S. and partner nation capabilities and interoperability.

Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 will also run concurrently with the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa led exercise Justified Accord 2025 in Kenya and Tanzania to improve defense capabilities of multi-domain forces and refine crisis and counterterrorism responses, ultimately reducing global maritime threats.

Participants in this year’s iteration of Cutlass Express include Belgium, Comoros, Djibouti, France, Georgia, India, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Tanzania, Tunisia, and the United Kingdom.

Cutlass Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.

Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.