Klear Unveils Turnkey Solutions to Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience for Corporates Through Support for Small Suppliers

Klear's new products aim to accelerate growth by addressing innovative suppliers working capital challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klear today announced a new suite of tools designed to empower suppliers with embedded capital solutions that improve liquidity, reduce risk and enhance operational efficiency.As the global supply chain environment grows more complex, corporate procurement teams face increasing pressure to manage a diverse network of growing suppliers. Suppliers, including growing innovators who provide critical inputs and breakthrough solutions to enterprises delivering innovation at scale, often struggle with cash flow which is often compounded by limited access to financing and credit.The need for working capital management and treasury management tools that help CFOs and Founders gain financial control is acute. Says Chris Hale, Klear CEO: “Our best clients provide critical inputs to mobility, energy, aerospace and defense, healthcare and other important supply chains. These supply chains need to work and adapt to today’s dynamic environment. As our clients drive innovation, they need tools to remain agile and grow to meet the pace and increasing scale of global demand.” Klear is pleased to be launching:● KlearAdvantage Account:○ Cash Management Account* that works better for suppliers and increases access to capital.○ Operating account ease and liquidity: Easy digital integration for operating efficiency with benefits typically associated with more restrictive products.● KlearPay:○ Free domestic payments through wires and ACH transfers.○ Klear2Klear invoicing and payment automation integrate payments directly into the platform for fast processing, making it easier for suppliers to pay and get paid on time.○ Real-time visibility across the team: Payments are automatically recorded and linked to the transaction, providing the entire team with clear, real-time visibility into cash flow, goods movement and unified reconciliation and reporting.● KlearRisk:○ Insured program allows suppliers to convert receivables from non-investment grade credit-rated customers to cash.○ New source of off-balance sheet supply chain liquidity for corporations without IG public credit ratings, provided directly to suppliers from Klear’s institutional investor partners.● KlearFX:○ Free international payments with optimal exchange rates.○ Currency hedging tools such as forward contracts help suppliers manage currency risks with ease, improving predictability in cross-border transactions.● KlearFlow○ Liquidity planning tool that turns invoices and purchase orders into time series data, providing visibility into cash flow and profitability○ 100% Off Balance Sheet Supply Chain FinanceHow Corporates Benefit:● Avoid adding debt or tying up capital to bank their suppliers: Klear helps provide liquidity to small suppliers without requiring corporations to use their own capital in the process.● Support the financial health of their small suppliers: With Klear, large corporations can extend DPO for financial flexibility without putting strain on small suppliers● Supplier development made easy: With Klear, small suppliers get access to a process and tool set that enhances their resilience, operational efficiency, and adaptability without requiring the procuring company to manage or inject capital into the program.● Procure at scale: Smaller suppliers are able to scale up delivery faster and with less cost and risk to meet large buyers’ demand for their productsAbout Klear Inc.:Klear is a technology company based in San Francisco that provides working capital solutions for Industry 4.0, focusing on speeding up cash conversion cycles, unlocking the potential of small and medium-sized businesses that play critical roles in larger business ecosystems.Klear provides the structure and tool set growing companies need to organize and optimize a working capital strategy across their entire organization. Klear can be used by corporations and institutions to manage and support their networks of suppliers in a way that increases resiliency and procurement success while supporting the large organizations’ financial goals. For more, see www.klearbusiness.com *KLEAR partners with Stripe Payments Company for money transmission services and account services with funds held at Fifth Third Bank.

