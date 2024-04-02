KLEAR Inc. Partners with CakeBoxx Technologies to Transform Supply Chain Finance for Energy, Electrification & Defense
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KLEAR platform is designed to optimize working capital and unlock cash flow for small to medium-sized enterprises as they improve financial planning and analysis across their supply chains for their global multinational customers. KLEAR has teamed up with CakeBoxx Technologies, an industry leader in sustainable, specialized transport and storage solutions for high-value, high-consequence cargo to improve vital cash conversion cycles in the most critical and innovative supply chains.
By synchronizing innovations in physical and financial supply chains, KLEAR unlocks trapped value in supply chains for CFOs and CEOs across the Energy, Electrification, Aerospace and Defense sectors. Today, operations and logistics professionals rely on CakeBoxx to facilitate the safe, secure, and efficient transport and storage of high-value, mission-critical cargo around the world through its revolutionary container and platform solutions and CFOs and Treasury professionals rely on KLEAR to do the same with their global working capital. CakeBoxx has a proven track record for delivering revolutionary transportation solutions for hazardous and sensitive cargo, including specialized shipping containers and platforms for the aerospace and defense, energy and medical industries, among others and KLEAR has a proven track record of managing investor capital, payments, collections and treasury in over 20 countries and multiple currencies ranging from the United States and Germany to Vietnam and Kenya.
From KLEAR CEO, Chris Hale: “Our most important global companies rely on small to medium enterprises to deliver supply chain innovations that improve visibility, security and preserve value. When companies find an innovation like a CakeBoxx they want it everywhere, all at once. This is exactly what an innovative CEO wants, but it puts their CFOs under tremendous pressure to scale cash management, treasury management and working capital operations for financial planning and cash flow optimization—especially difficult when their customers’ CFOs are stretching DPO (Days Payable Outstanding), while simultaneously attempting to improve their cash conversion cycles and managing risk. To balance these competing priorities, financial supply chains need to be more agile, responsive and adaptive than their physical counterparts. KLEAR makes this possible and helps innovators like CakeBoxx better serve the global brands leading our national security, energy transformation and electrification.”
CakeBoxx CEO, Daine Eisold, adds: “KLEAR is an incredible asset to our financial management profile – enabling our working capital planning, shortening our cash conversion cycle and substantially improving our downstream delivery commitments. This filters right through to our customer confidence, satisfaction and growth. Chris Hale and Catherine Nomura are phenomenal pros, further enhancing the effectiveness of the KLEAR platform and ensuring our success as partners in the platform.”
The KLEAR platform, launched in 2021, coordinates AR/AP, cash conversion, and working capital optimization for innovative companies serving enterprise customers. Data becomes standardized, processes become normalized and global scale becomes possible. KLEAR supports global payments and collections, automated invoicing, spot or forward transactions over 100 currencies, and brings institutional trade finance and working capital to mission-critical, Fortune 1000 supply chains.
CakeBoxx Technologies was founded in 2011 to provide innovative practical solutions to address global supply chain challenges with a focused mission to develop and deliver sustainable, optimized and secure global transport and storage solutions for specialized, standard and non-standard cargo. CakeBoxx operates globally, with corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia, and international offices in the UK and Denmark. Known for its innovative 2-piece container, the company is the only container manufacturer that is Department of Homeland Security Safety Act-certified and is an approved supplier to top global defense and energy sector leaders, including the Missile Defense Agency, The Army Corps of Engineers, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Rolls-Royce, Vestas, TN Americas, Orano and others.
About KLEAR Inc.
KLEAR is a technology company based in San Francisco that provides working capital solutions for Industry 4.0, focusing on speeding up cash conversion cycles, unlocking the potential of small and medium-sized businesses that play critical roles in larger business ecosystems.
The KLEAR platform lets growing businesses easily capture the real-time data and metrics they need to understand and improve their working capital management and provides purpose-built solutions that preserve equity and increase valuation while allowing them to focus on sales and execution. KLEAR provides the formal structure and tool set growing companies need to organize and optimize a working capital strategy across their entire organization. KLEAR’s combination of structure, process and data allow it to unlock access to capital sources and solutions typically unavailable to smaller businesses.
KLEAR’s platform can also be used by corporations and institutions to manage and support their networks of smaller suppliers in a way that increases resiliency and procurement success while supporting the large organizations’ own financial goals. For more, see www.klearbusiness.com.
About CakeBoxx Technologies
CakeBoxx Technologies is an innovative, global leader in sustainable, optimized cargo transportation and storage solutions for high-value, high-consequence, and oversized cargo across public and private sectors.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures safe, secure, and efficient containers and platforms for end-to-end transport and storage, addressing ever-changing supply chain challenges and risks. Advantages of CakeBoxx’s flexible, resilient solutions include improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, increased profitability and cargo velocity, worker safety, reduced carbon footprint, and Zero-Defect deliveries.
CakeBoxx® “two-piece” containers, with their deck and lid design, are the first innovation to offer truly safe, secure, and efficient containerized transport for the top-loaded, side-loaded, break bulk, and general project cargo markets. Learn more at www.CakeBoxx.com.
