Finding for Recovery of $2,977.44 Issued Against Former Village of Swanton Fiscal Officer for Late Fees and Penalties

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $2,977.94 was issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for the Village of Swanton in Fulton County over interest and penalties that resulted from late tax, retirement system, and credit card payments.

Jason Vasko is liable for the total, which was included in an audit of the village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Vasko served as fiscal officer from March 20, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023. During that time, he failed to pay, in a timely manner, federal taxes, Ohio Public Employee Retirement System withholdings, and credit card payments, resulting in late fees and finance charges.

The total included $2,042.43 in penalties to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services for the village’s failure to remit quarterly employment reports, $468.18 to the Internal Revenue Service, $395.99 to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, and $71.34 to PNC Bank.

