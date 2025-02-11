Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Anticipated to Grow Significantly by 2032, Reports DelveInsight

Explore the evolving landscape of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma market with DelveInsight’s latest 7MM report, featuring crucial epidemiology and market insights.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Report:

• The Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) market in the 7MM is expected to undergo significant changes from 2019 to 2032.

• According to Calderón Boyle et al. (2019), the incidence rate of ACC in the U.S. was 0.35 per 100K, with the highest prevalence in females aged 75-79 and the lowest in Native Americans/Alaska Natives. ACC cases were most common in the oral cavity and pharynx.

• In January 2025, initial data from a Phase 1 study (NCT05377996) evaluating emiltatug ledadotin (Emi-Le; XMT-1660) for advanced/metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and ACC type 1 showed positive results, with a generally tolerable safety profile and early efficacy signs.

• In May 2024, Remix Therapeutics announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patients in two Phase 1 clinical trials assessing REM-422, a MYB mRNA degrader, for recurrent or metastatic ACC and acute myeloid leukemia/high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (AML/MDS).

• Emerging therapies include AL101 and others.

• Key companies in the ACC treatment market include Ayala Pharmaceuticals, CureVac, Elevar Therapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, Merck, and others.

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Overview

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) is a rare and slow-growing malignancy that primarily affects the salivary glands but can also arise in other areas such as the breast, lungs, and lacrimal glands. Despite its indolent nature, ACC is highly invasive and tends to spread along nerves (perineural invasion), leading to a high risk of recurrence and distant metastases, particularly to the lungs. Standard treatment includes surgical resection followed by radiation therapy, as chemotherapy has shown limited efficacy. Due to its unpredictable clinical course and resistance to conventional treatments, there remains a significant need for novel therapeutic approaches.

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Incident Cases of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

• Gender-specific Cases of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

• Grade-specific Cases of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

• Treatable Cases of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the adenoid cystic carcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and drug sales.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Therapies and Key Companies

• AL101: Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Strengths

• Unlike aggressive cancers, ACC progresses slowly, allowing for prolonged survival even in metastatic cases.

• Growing interest in targeted therapies and immunotherapy is leading to the exploration of novel treatment options.

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Weaknesses

• ACC has a strong tendency to recur locally, even after complete surgical removal.

• Chemotherapy is largely ineffective, and current treatment strategies focus primarily on surgery and radiation, with no widely approved targeted therapies.

Scope of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Companies: Ayala Pharmaceuticals, CureVac, Elevar Therapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, Merck, and others.

• Key Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Therapies: AL101 and others.

• Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma current marketed and Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma emerging therapies

• Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma market drivers and Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

4. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

9. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Drivers

16. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Barriers

17. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Appendix

18. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

