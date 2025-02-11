Synovial Sarcoma Market to Witness Groundbreaking Growth by 2034, Says DelveInsight

Did you know the Synovial Sarcoma market is evolving rapidly? DelveInsight’s latest 7MM report uncovers key epidemiology and market insights.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Synovial Sarcoma - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Synovial Sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Synovial Sarcoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Synovial Sarcoma Market Report:

• In 2023, the total incident cases of Synovial Sarcoma in the 7MM were approximately 1,600, with the highest number of cases observed in the United States.

• Synovial Sarcoma is a rare and low-incidence disease, accounting for only 5-10% of all soft tissue sarcomas, resulting in a small patient pool for new therapies.

• The U.S. recorded the highest number of Synovial Sarcoma cases in 2023, with around 650 incidents, and this number is expected to rise during the forecast period.

• In August 2024, the FDA granted accelerated approval to afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel, Tecelra) for metastatic synovial sarcoma, marking the first engineered cell therapy approved for a solid tumor.

• In August 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that its SeCore™ CDx HLA A Sequencing System received FDA 510(k) clearance as a companion diagnostic for TECELRA® (afamitresgene autoleucel) in treating adults with metastatic synovial sarcoma.

Emerging therapies include Letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel), Anlotinib, TBI-1301, and others.

• Key companies in the Synovial Sarcoma treatment space include Takara Bio Inc., Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., Onco Therapy Science Inc., C4 Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Epizyme Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Ipsen, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc., and others.

Synovial Sarcoma Overview

Synovial sarcoma is a rare and aggressive soft tissue sarcoma that primarily affects the tissues around joints, tendons, and muscles, most commonly in adolescents and young adults. Despite its name, it does not originate from synovial tissue but is linked to a specific chromosomal translocation, t(X;18), which plays a crucial role in tumor development. The disease typically presents as a slow-growing, painless lump near a joint, leading to delayed diagnosis. Treatment involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, with emerging targeted therapies showing promise. Prognosis depends on factors like tumor size, metastasis, and response to treatment, with recurrence and lung metastases being major challenges.

Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Synovial Sarcoma epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Incident Cases

• Gender-specific cases

• Age-specific cases

• Location-specific cases

• Stage-specific cases

• Antigen-specific (MAGE-A4, NY-ESO-1, PRAME, and others) cases

• Line-wise treated Patient Pool

Synovial Sarcoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Synovial Sarcoma market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Synovial Sarcoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Synovial Sarcoma Therapies and Key Companies

• Letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel): Adaptimmune Therapeutics

• Anlotinib: Advenchen Laboratories

• TBI-1301: Takara Bio

Synovial Sarcoma Market Strengths

• Ongoing research and development in immunotherapy and targeted treatments, such as T-cell receptor therapies, are expanding potential treatment options for synovial sarcoma.

• Improved diagnostic tools, including molecular testing for t(X;18) translocation, are leading to earlier detection and better treatment outcomes.

Synovial Sarcoma Market Weaknesses

• Despite advancements, effective treatment choices remain scarce, with standard therapies like chemotherapy and radiation offering limited long-term benefits.

• Synovial sarcoma has a high tendency to recur and metastasize, particularly to the lungs, leading to poor prognosis in advanced cases.

Scope of the Synovial Sarcoma Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Synovial Sarcoma Companies: Takara Bio Inc., Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., Onco Therapy Science Inc., C4 Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Epizyme Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Ipsen, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc., and others.

• Key Synovial Sarcoma Therapies: Letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel), Anlotinib, TBI-1301, and others.

• Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Synovial Sarcoma current marketed and Synovial Sarcoma emerging therapies

• Synovial Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Synovial Sarcoma market drivers and Synovial Sarcoma market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Synovial Sarcoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Synovial Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Synovial Sarcoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Synovial Sarcoma

3. SWOT analysis of Synovial Sarcoma

4. Synovial Sarcoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Synovial Sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Synovial Sarcoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Synovial Sarcoma

9. Synovial Sarcoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Synovial Sarcoma Unmet Needs

11. Synovial Sarcoma Emerging Therapies

12. Synovial Sarcoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Synovial Sarcoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Synovial Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Synovial Sarcoma Market Drivers

16. Synovial Sarcoma Market Barriers

17. Synovial Sarcoma Appendix

18. Synovial Sarcoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

