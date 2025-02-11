1 in 3 New Jersey Residents Now Have More Accessible Government Services Thanks to AI

Local governments are leveraging AI to eliminate wait times, remove language barriers, and provide 24/7 access to public services.

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major transformation is sweeping across New Jersey, making government services more accessible, efficient, and responsive for residents. With AI-powered chat, voice, and search tools from Polimorphic now in use across municipalities and counties, one in three New Jersey residents—millions of people—can now get the information they need faster and more easily than ever before.From Prospect Park and Passaic County to Englewood, Middlesex County, and more, local governments are leveraging AI to eliminate wait times, remove language barriers, and provide 24/7 access to public services. What started as a handful of forward-thinking communities has now quietly expanded into a statewide movement, ensuring that more residents can interact with their local governments on their terms, whenever they need help.“We are proud to be part of a movement that is making life easier for our residents,” said Robert S. Hoffmann, City Manager of Englewood, NJ . “By leveraging AI, we are breaking down barriers—whether language, accessibility, or time constraints—so that every resident can get the help they need when they need it. New Jersey is proving that technology can be a powerful force for good in government, and I’m thrilled to see so many communities embracing these innovations to build a more connected and efficient future."How AI is Improving Everyday Life for Residents:- 24/7 Access to Information – No more waiting for office hours—residents can get answers to questions anytime, day or night.-Multilingual Support – AI tools break down language barriers, ensuring all residents can communicate in their preferred language.-Faster Service, Less Frustration – AI-powered assistance reduces call volumes and wait times, helping residents get the information they need quickly.- More Transparency & Trust – Clear disclaimers and reliable AI responses ensure accuracy while reinforcing accountability.- Support for All Tech Skill Levels – Whether through voice, chat, or simple search, AI tools are designed to be easy for everyone to use.“New Jersey is proving that technology can strengthen human connections and make local government more inclusive,” said Parth Shah, CEO of Polimorphic. “The fact that one in three New Jersey residents now benefit from these innovations is a testament to the leadership and vision of municipalities and counties across the state. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to continue supporting governments as they innovate how they serve.”And it’s not just residents that reap the benefits. New Jersey local government teams are also gaining efficiencies thanks to a reduction in emails and voicemails to answer, allowing them to focus on more impactful activities. Plus, the AI multilingual support lowers the cost of translation services.This is not just a trend—it’s a transformation. By embracing innovation, local governments are creating a future where residents are better informed, better served, and better connected.About PolimorphicPolimorphic is on a mission to create technology that lets governments of all sizes deliver for the people. Polimorphic’s CRM & Workflows, AI Search & Chat, and VoiceAI solutions empower service-first governments to provide residents with the highest quality communication and engagement. Serving hundreds of public sector departments across the country, Polimorphic is built for the unique needs of government, including cities, counties, and state agencies. Learn more or request a demo at polimorphic.com.

