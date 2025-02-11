Meridian Real Estate Agent Kevin Harper Says Winter Can Still Work for Sellers

4437 N Supai Ave, Meridian Home For Sale Havasu Creek Subdivision Meridian Idaho KIVI Channel 6 Preview of Homes TV

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian listing agent Kevin Harper, a real estate agent with Delta Land LLC brokerage, says that a lot of buyers and sellers have misconceptions about selling in the winter real estate market, or making an offer during winter.

“Too many people think they shouldn’t sell in winter, when actually a winter home sale can work out great,” Harper says. “The really critical thing to keep in mind is the overall market condition, and right now interest rates are important."

Harper says that interest rates are the cost of money, and when borrowing costs go up, the real estate market is affected. Fewer buyers may be out there looking, or they may be super cautious about getting a home loan, he notes.

Sellers can always decide to make their sales price more attractive to buyers, of course. This isn’t always necessary, but a lower price does attract more buyers. Harper list price for his Havasu Creek listing in Meridian is not $549,500 in order to come in under the “magic” $550,000 number.

“But what a lot of sellers in particular don’t think about is that inventory of available homes is often down in winter,” Harper says. “What that means to sellers who really do want to sell is that they have fewer homes competing with theirs on the market if others have choosen not to list.”

“In fact, just over a month ago, I sold a Meridian home to a buyer who made a cash offer,” Harper said. “So smart buyers are still out there. We just have to work harder to connect them with the inventory they'll want.”

He says that buyers who know what they want are ready to act when they see a good home come on the market. “Those are the ones who often get a great deal,” he said.

Harper says he does open houses even through winter. Open houses help people in and out of the area get to know his listings. In fact, he says his visitors are often people he's met at a previous open house, sometimes even visiting from out of state.

“That happens a lot—I always get return visitors who see my signs out in the neighborhood or my open house ads online. I enjoy helping them.”

He says digital marketing is really important in getting a house sold for his clients. But Harper says that having a physical presence in the community, displayed through signage and by talking to neighbors in person goes the distance to get a house sold in winter.

“In fact,” Harper says, “I get my listings featured on TV as well.” His current listing in Havasu Creek, built by a major Treasure Valley homebuilder, was featured on the Channel 6 show Preview of Homes TV.

“The home, located at 4437 N Supai Ave in Meridian is really laid out well for families and entertaining,” he notes, with a covered front porch and back patio. “The house is very close to great schools, and the price of $549,500 makes it a very attractive value for Northeast Meridian.”

He says it is just south of McMillan and west of Locust Grove. The list price is very well supported by the comps, according to Harper.

Harper, who lives on Meridian acreage himself and loves Meridian neighborhoods, talks to hundreds of neighbors per year. He says that Northeast Meridian ranks consistently as an area people (in and out of the state) want to move to.

Harper says that showings can be scheduled virtually anytime. Buyers without an agent can contact Harper to discuss meeting at the house for a showing, and buyers with agents can contact their agent and have them call or text to schedule a time to access the lockbox for access.

For those buyers without an agent, Harper says he will be holding open houses at the home regularly. “I live just across McMillan so I can typically be there on short notice to show you the home,” he says. “And if this isn’t the one for you, there’s no pressure. I listen closely to my clients’ goals, wants, and needs to find them the perfect home that fits their own unique budget and lifestyle.”

The home also has a 3D tour available online that is great for house shoppers who are out of state or out of the area. “It’s like Google Street View for the inside of a house,” he said. "The public can also view numerous photos of the home, inside and out."

About Kevin Harper Real Estate Agent

Kevin Harper is a real estate agent and Meridian listing agent with Delta Land, LLC brokerage, and has over 20 years of digital and real estate marketing experience that he uses to help his clients. A former commercial architect and marketing director, he hung up his AutoCAD in 2005 to help connect home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents nationwide. He has renovated four houses, and is an avid DIYer when it comes to home improvement. This, along with his commercial and residential expertise, is helpful to clients in getting the best real estate deal possible. He has sold homes in subdivisions, rural homes on acreage, and raw land for development.

Delta Land, LLC’s broker Stacey Budell is a leading expert in Idaho agricultural land and development land. A landowner herself (and pilot), Budell is familiar with Idaho ranch land and recreational land up and down the state. Anyone needing to list their Idaho agricultural or ranch land can contact Stacey to discuss at ‭208-880-4244.

