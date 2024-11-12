Meridian Listing Agent Kevin Harper Announces New Price For Spacious Copper Basin Home Featured on KIVI Channel 6

920 E. Tuweep St. - Located in Copper Basin Subdivision Copper Basin Entry in Northeast Meridian Meridian home for sale - living room

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian listing agent Kevin Harper is announcing a new price for his clients’ spacious four-bedroom home in Northeast Meridian’s Copper Basin subdivision. While he says the original asking price of $690,000 was attractive and received rave reviews from other agents and directly from buyers, he and his clients believe it’s best to allow homebuyers to get in at the more competitive price of $675,000.

Harper says that when people search for nearby four-bedroom Meridian homes for sale close to 2,764 s.f., they find that prices are typically above $700,000 and often above $800,000.

“While I understand concerns about rising home prices, it’s a double-edged sword,” Harper says, “one that’s bad for first time home buyers, but beneficial for existing owners.”

He says that as homes appreciate in value, existing owners typically benefit by getting a higher sales price than they originally paid. “But this natural part of the market does make it increasingly difficult for first time buyers” according to Harper. And he knows, because he works with first time buyers and can be creative in helping them get into their first home.

“Meridian is a great community for property values to grow” Harper says, “and historically, they have done so. This house is very close to great schools, and the new more competitive price makes it a very attractive value for Meridian homebuyers needing a 4 bedroom house.”

This listing, built by quality builder Hallmark Homes, was featured recently on Preview of Homes TV, a television show on KIVI Channel 6 in Boise.

He says the house features a master on main, in addition to a guest room on the main level with a full closet and ensuite bathroom. “This makes this fourth bedroom perfect for some people who need a guest suite or mother-in-law suite.”

He says the upstairs includes two large bedrooms, a bathroom, and a huge bonus room that would be perfect for a home cinema, pool table, or ping pong table.

Lender Kevin Goldkamp of Churchill Mortgage says buyers can contact him to get pre-approved before making an offer on this or any other house so that their offer is backed by a reputable lender.

While Harper has worked with many good lenders, he likes Churchill’s and Mr. Goldkamp’s reputation as trustworthy mortgage professionals who look out for the best interest of their clients’ largest investment—their home.

“Too many people listen to the wrong sources in the news about the housing market or the financial markets,” Goldkamp says. “But when you are ready to make an offer, just make sure you’re working with good people who will advocate for your best interest.”

Harper, who lives in Larkwood Subdivision (within walking distance of the house), agrees wholeheartedly! He says the home has a 3D tour available online that is really convenient for buyers considering the home.

“It’s like Google Street View but on the inside,” he said. “I’ve had numerous home shoppers from out of state, including California, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington appreciate the 3D tour. They can pan and zoom to see the vaulted ceilings of the great room, or the beautiful natural lighting of the guest bedroom.” Harper says the public can also view a photo gallery of the home.

The Meridian listing agent says that showings by agents can be arranged any time using the lockbox, as the house is vacant. “For buyers without an agent yet, I live within walking distance, so I can typically be there on short notice to show you the home,” he said. “I look forward to introducing you to your next home!”

Kevin is a Realtor and Meridian listing agent with over 20 years of marketing experience. A former architect and marketing director, he hung up his AutoCAD in 2005 to help connect home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents nationwide. He has renovated four homes personally, and is an avid DIYer when it comes to home improvement. This, along with his commercial and residential expertise, is helpful to clients in getting the best price possible.

