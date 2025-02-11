Ductile Iron Pipes Market in Middle East & Africa Projected to Hit $1.49 Billion by 2034 at 5.1% CAGR

Ductile Iron Pipe Industry Analysis in Middle East & Africa

Analysis of Ductile Iron Pipe Industry Covering Countries Includes Analysis of GCC Countries, Türkiye, Northern Africa, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

MD, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ductile iron pipe market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is poised for significant growth, driven by rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure development, and the inherent advantages of ductile iron pipes in water and sewage systems. According to a recent industry analysis by Fact.MR, A newly published industry research analysis by Fact.MR reveals that demand for ductile iron pipes in the Middle East & Africa is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 906.3 million in 2024. The MEA market is approximated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach US$ 1.49 billion by the end of 2034.This upward trajectory is largely attributed to the region's ongoing infrastructure projects, particularly in sewage and water supply systems. The durability, strength, and corrosion resistance of ductile iron pipes make them ideal for these applications, especially in areas with aggressive soil conditions and high humidity prevalent in parts of the MEA. As urban centers expand, the demand for reliable water distribution and efficient sewage systems becomes paramount, further bolstering the market for ductile iron pipes.Government initiatives aimed at improving sanitation and water infrastructure are also playing a crucial role in this market expansion. Policies focused on enhancing public health and environmental standards necessitate the adoption of robust piping solutions, with ductile iron pipes emerging as a preferred choice due to their long lifespan and minimal maintenance requirements. In terms of market segmentation, ductile iron pipes with diameters ranging from DN 700 to DN 1000 are anticipated to hold a significant share, accounting for over 29% of the market in 2024. This preference is driven by the need for pipes that can handle substantial water flow in large urban centers and industrial applications. Additionally, various external protection options such as Zn/Zn-Al coatings with Bitumen/Epoxy, PE, PU, and Ceramic Epoxy are available to enhance the pipes' durability and suitability for different environmental conditions.Country-specific insights reveal that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are leading the demand within the MEA region. In 2024, the market value in GCC countries is estimated at US$ 531.5 million, with a projected growth rate of 5.6% CAGR, reaching US$ 917 million by 2034. This surge is primarily due to population growth, which drives the need for expanded sewage and water infrastructure. Ductile iron pipes are well-suited to meet these demands, offering effective solutions for water transportation and wastewater management.Market GrowthIn Northern Africa, the market is also experiencing notable growth. The demand for ductile iron pipes in this sub-region is estimated to reach US$ 65.9 million in 2024. Factors such as urbanization, industrialization, and government initiatives to improve water and sewage systems contribute to this increasing demand. The durability and corrosion resistance of ductile iron pipes make them a preferred choice for infrastructure projects in Northern Africa's diverse environmental conditions.Türkiye is another significant contributor to the MEA ductile iron pipe market. The country is projected to experience a demand growth at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034. This growth is driven by Türkiye's ongoing investments in infrastructure development, particularly in water distribution and sewage systems. The adoption of ductile iron pipes in these projects underscores their reliability and efficiency in handling the country's infrastructure needs.Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the ductile iron pipe market in the MEA is characterized by the presence of key players such as Arabian Pipes Company, Saint Gobain PAM, Hobas Pipe Middle East, Buktus GmbH, and MsWane International. These companies are actively engaged in expanding their market share through strategies such as product innovation, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion. Their efforts are focused on meeting the evolving demands of the MEA region's infrastructure projects, ensuring the supply of high-quality ductile iron pipes tailored to specific project requirements.the ductile iron pipe market in the Middle East and Africa is on a robust growth trajectory, supported by rapid urbanization, substantial infrastructure development, and favorable government policies. The inherent advantages of ductile iron pipes, including their strength, durability, and corrosion resistance, position them as a preferred choice for water distribution and sewage systems across the region. Key Companies Profiled-Arabian Pipes Company; Saint Gobain PAM; Hobas Pipe Middle East; Buktus GmbH; MsWane InternationalSegmentation of Ductile Iron Pipe Study in Middle East & AfricaBy Diameter:DN 80 to DN 300DN 350 to DN 600DN 700 to DN 1000DN 1200 to DN 2000DN 2000 & AboveBy Application:Potable Water DistributionSewage & WastewaterIrrigationMiningBy External Protection:Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/EpoxyPEPUCeramic EpoxyBy Sales Channel:Direct SalesIndirect SalesBy Country:GCC CountriesTürkiyeNorthern AfricaSouth AfricaRest of MEAExplore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The United States ductile iron pipes market is valued at US$ 1.21 billion and is estimated to climb to US$ 1.88 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast years of 2022 to 2032. The top 5 manufacturers of ductile iron pipes in the U.S. account for around two-thirds market share.The global ductile iron pipe market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.33 billion in 2024 and reach US$ 15.34 billion by 2034-end with the market expanding steadily at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034. The United States ductile iron pipes market is valued at US$ 1.21 billion and is estimated to climb to US$ 1.88 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast years of 2022 to 2032. The top 5 manufacturers of ductile iron pipes in the U.S. account for around two-thirds market share.The global ductile iron pipe market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.33 billion in 2024 and reach US$ 15.34 billion by 2034-end with the market expanding steadily at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

