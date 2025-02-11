Concrete Surface Retarders Market

Concrete Surface Retarders Market projected to reach US$1.191 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 5.37%

The concrete surface retarders market is estimated to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 5.37% and is anticipated to attain a market size of $1.191 billion by 2030 from $0.917 billion in 2025.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the concrete surface retarders is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.191 billion by 2030.The major driving factors for the concrete surface retarders market are huge investment and construction of the infrastructure in developing regions, increasing infrastructure projects as infrastructural development is growing significantly in the development of nations around the world, and expanding urbanization worldwide.Surface retarder is a concrete surface retarder that is recommended for use on concrete with strengths up. When applied to the surface of freshly poured concrete it delays the normal hydration of cement. One such product is the Tenon Concrete Surface Retarder. Tenon Concrete Surface Retarder is a water-based, “Formula S’’ mixture applied to freshly placed concrete applications. It is to chemically delay the setting of the mortar at the surface of the concrete. A stream of water or scrubbing with a stiff brush is used to create a decorative texture. With the growing development of the decorative buildings the need for such concrete surface retarders are rise.In September 2023, Saint-Gobain announced the acquisition of Adfil NV, a player specialized in fibers for concrete reinforcement. Adfil consolidated within the Construction Chemicals segment in High-Performance Solutions. Saint-Gobain would now be able to enlarge the range of solutions accelerating the development of sustainable and high-performance concrete.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/concrete-surface-retarders-market The concrete surface retarders market is segmented based on type into organic retarders and chemical retarders. Organic concrete surface retarders will likely witness a high growth rate as the demand for sustainable building materials is propelling.By product type, the concrete surface retarders market is segmented into water-based and solvent-based. The Water-based concrete surface retarders are economical to use as they can be brushed, roller, or spray-applied. It also reduces the cost of surface treatment for processes such as stucco, plaster, and waterproofing applications.By application, the concrete surface retarders market is segmented into residential and commercial. The demand for residential buildings is expected to rise during the forecast period. According to the data from Germany, there is the construction of 24,500 dwellings was permitted in Germany in 2023. This rise in the residential sector the is due to the growing urbanization around the world.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of Concrete surface retarders is growing significantly. The growth is propelled by the overall infrastructure development of China. The investment in the development of infrastructure projects in the region is massive, such as, according to Infrastructure Outlook, India invested US$168 billion in the development of ports, US$13 billion in the development of the rails, and US$8.9 billion in the development of the water-related infrastructure. This massive development is fueling the growth of the concrete surface retarders market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Concrete surface retarders that have been covered are BASF Group, Sika, MAPEI S.p.A, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Cemix Products Limited, W. R. Meadows, Inc., RussTech, Inc., The Euclid Chemical Company, Dulux Avista, Fosroc Inc., Tenon Solutions, and Chryso Global.The market analytics report segments the concrete surface retarders as follows:• By Typeo Organic Retarderso Inorganic/Chemical Retarders• By Product Typeo Water-Basedo Solvent-Based• By Applicationo Residentialo Commercial• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• BASF Group• Sika• MAPEI S.p.A• GCP Applied Technologies Inc.• Cemix Products Limited• W. R. Meadows, Inc.• RussTech, Inc.• The Euclid Chemical Company• Dulux Avista• Fosroc Inc.• Tenon Solutions• Chryso GlobalReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Construction Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-construction-chemicals-market • Pine Derived Chemical Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pine-derived-chemical-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 