Commercial Aviation Aircraft Tires Market projected to surpass US$1.95 billion by 2030 at a 4.3% CAGR

The commercial aviation aircraft tires market is evaluated at US$1.578 billion in 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.34%, to reach US$1.952 billion by 2030.

The growing air passenger traffic worldwide is the primary factor supplementing the market growth leading to an upsurge in the frequency of flights from multiple destinations to others.” — KSI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis report on the commercial aviation aircraft tires market , which is forecasted between 2025 and 2030, has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence.An aircraft tire is specially designed for different types of aircraft ranging from military jets, private jets, cargo planes, and commercial jets , among others. These tires are made of rubber and are designed to offer high stability in crosswind conditions, channel away from the water primarily to prevent hydroplaning and enhance the braking effect.As per the report, the commercial aviation aircraft tires market is anticipated to develop at a considerable pace.The growing air passenger traffic worldwide is the primary factor supplementing the market growth for commercial aviation tires. This, in turn, has further led to an upsurge in the frequency of flights from one destination to another. The growing participation of airline companies in expanding their flight routes to new countries is also expected to increase air travel. All these factors have led to an increased frequency of tire replacement because the lifespan of these tires is limited to several landings.Furthermore, there has been a constant increase in the number of passengers who travel by air transport. This can be backed up by the fact that global air travel experienced a sharp recovery in 2023. Total traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), increased by 36.9% over 2022. The full year returned to 94.1% of 2019 levels. Traffic in December 2023 was up by 25.3% on a year earlier and stood at 97.5% of the equivalent 2019 figure, while fourth-quarter traffic was even stronger at 98.2% of 2019 levels.View a sample of the report or purchase the complete study at https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/commercial-aviation-aircraft-tires-market The commercial aviation aircraft tire market is divided into radial and bias tires. Radial tires have plies running radially across the tire, while bias tires have plies running diagonally. Each type of tire performs differently in terms of load capacity, speed, and durability.By aircraft type, the commercial aviation aircraft tires market is segmented into single-aisle and wide-body. These types of aircraft vary in their needs for tires, depending on their weight, configuration of landing gear, and operating speeds. As such, tire manufacturers produce and design tires to meet the needs of single-aisle and wide-body aircraft.Commercial aviation aircraft tire market, by position, includes tires for nose landing gear and main landing gear. These two positions have different stresses and thus different requirements that lead to different designs and constructions of the tires.Based on applications, the market is bifurcated into OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) for new aircraft production and the aftermarket for replacement tires on existing fleets.Geographically, the North American commercial aviation aircraft tire market benefits from a robust aviation industry, vigorous air travel demand, and strict safety directives. It is further anticipated to increase with a growing aircraft fleet, as well as technological progress in tire design and the existence of major manufacturers. A focus on MRO activities along with a continuous need for tire replacements also will support the growth in North America.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the commercial aviation aircraft tires market that have been covered are Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, MICHELIN, Bridgestone, Sentury Tire, and Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limited among others.The report segments the commercial aviation aircraft tires market as follows:• By Typeo Radialo Bias• By Aircraft Typeo Single-Aisleo Wide Body• By Positiono Nose Landing Gearo Main Landing Gear• By End-Usero OEMo Aftermarket• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Others• Companies Profiledo Bridgestone Corporationo MICHELINo Goodyear Tire and Rubber Companyo Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limitedo Specialty Tires of America Inc.o Wilkerson Company, Inc.o Sentury Tireo Desser Holdings LLCo VSE Aviationo MitasKey Benefits of this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Rubber Additives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/rubber-additives-market • Snow Tire Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/snow-tire-market • Rubber Process Oil Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/rubber-process-oil-market About Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI)Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 