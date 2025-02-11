ANY.RUN’s Client Inside Story: How the Interactive Sandbox Enhances Cybersecurity for a European Investment Bank

Timely sandboxing prevented the company from suffering millions of dollars in losses, damaged reputation, and years of litigation.” — Head of Cybersecurity at a European investment bank

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading malware analysis and threat intelligence platform, highlighted how its Interactive Sandbox is helping financial institutions. In a recent conversation with the Head of Cybersecurity at a European investment bank, there’re insights into their security challenges, the role of sandboxing, and the impact of ANY.RUN on their operations.

𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

With a cybersecurity team of 12 supporting approximately 750 employees, the bank faced an overwhelming volume of security alerts. The team needed an efficient solution to streamline workflows and improve incident response time. The cybersecurity lead recognized that implementing a sandboxing solution was key to addressing these challenges.

Within the first week of integrating ANY.RUN, the bank’s cybersecurity team 𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆. The hands-on approach enabled faster understanding of malware behavior and reduced the risk of costly security incidents. Automation via ANY.RUN’s API streamlined the submission of suspicious files from email gateways.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍?

After evaluating multiple vendors, the bank selected ANY.RUN for its:

· 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 – Essential for meeting financial regulations.

· 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – Providing deep insights into network traffic, system logs, and malware behavior.

· 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘂𝘀𝗲 – Offering hands-on, real-time VM control for faster and more effective analysis.

· 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁-𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 – Delivering high value without excessive costs.

For more information, visit ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN serves over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals globally, offering an interactive platform for malware analysis targeting Windows and Linux environments. With advanced threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY.RUN enhances incident response and provides analysts with essential data to counter cyber threats effectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.