Wind Turbine Casting Market to Surge with 6.6% CAGR, Global Revenue to Exceed US$ 4597.45 Million by 2034

The worldwide move towards green energy and sustainability is a prominent factor driving the wind turbine casting market.

To confirm stringent ecological directives by governments, there is a surging funding in the wind power framework.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 2034 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟓𝟗𝟕.𝟒𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟒𝟏𝟖.𝟑𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠?Renewable energy is becoming a massive bargain in the energy production industry. With abundant options to generate greener energy, it is a reality that several energy firms are capitalizing on the power of machines such as wind turbines and solar power. Thus, the demand for elevated standard wind turbine casting is escalating.

Inside the prominent body of the turbine, there is an entire host of several constituents that are crucial for the operation of the turbine, such as the generator, gearbox, various shafts, brakes, and controller, all of which are impacted by the rotation of the blades. The growing funding for wind energy projects, together with depreciating wind energy costs, have rendered power growingly aggressive, with conventional energy sources impacting the wind turbine casting market growth favorably.

The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by an assortment of global leaders and regional contenders contesting for market share through invention, strategic alliances, and regional augmentation. Here are some of the leading players in the wind turbine casting market:• ABB Ltd• Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.• Dean Group International• Enercon GmbH• Goldwind Science and Technology Co., Ltd.• Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.• Suzlon Energy Limited• Vestas

Some of the latest developments in the market are:• In January 2024, Vestas disclosed its objective to establish a contemporary manufacturing space in Szczecin, Poland. This space will oblige its offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW.• In January 2024, Vestas collaborated with ArcelorMittal, a steel maker, to initiate a contemporary low-discharge steel solution for wind turbine towers. The worldwide arrangement of wind energy projects is escalating together with continuing funding in research and development.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: The offshore wind energy sector has encountered notable growth because of the massive unexplored probability of offshore wind resources, which offer robust and more compatible wind momentum than onshore resources. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on wind turbine casting market sales.𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Government enterprises and strategies targeted at decreasing carbon discharge are pushing funding in the wind energy framework. For instance, India’s offshore wind power advancement scheme concentrates on structuring 10 to 12 GW of offshore turbines.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest wind turbine casting market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the speedy growth of wind energy covering China, Japan, and Australia.𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the region's allegiance to push renewable energy projects and decrease carbon discharge.

How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Type Outlook• Horizontal Axis• Vertical AxisBy Material Type Outlook• Steel• Cast Iron• Aluminum Alloy• Glass-Reinforced Plastic• Copper• OthersBy Application Outlook• Onshore• OffshoreBy Casting Technology Outlook• Sand Casting• Chill Casting• OthersBy End Use Outlook• Industrial• Commercial• Residential

By Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America

FAQs:How much is the wind turbine casting market?The market size was valued at USD 2,418.35 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 4,597.45 million by 2034.By material type, which segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the wind turbine casting market during 2025-2034?The steel segment of the market is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.What is the regional scope of the market?The regions included in the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. 