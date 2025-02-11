Ventusky Unveils Guide for Crafting Weather Videos

Ventusky Map settings

Ventusky's guide offers journalists a step-by-step walkthrough on using dynamic maps, optimizing settings, and editing videos for superior weather reporting.

At Ventusky, we empower media professionals with precise, dynamic weather visuals. Our new guide simplifies video creation, enhancing weather reporting with engaging, accurate forecasts.” — David Prantl, Ventusky CEO

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ventusky announced the release of a detailed guide aimed at news reporters and media professionals, outlining concrete techniques for producing captivating weather videos using Ventusky's maps and forecasting data. This resource provides step-by-step instructions—from capturing screen recordings to fine-tuning post-production—that help ensure weather reporting is both accurate and visually engaging.Key Features for Journalists include several practical methods and customization options, like:Easy Sharing Tools:Journalists can create screenshots of Ventusky's maps that automatically include a scale and labels, or opt to embed maps via an iframe for seamless integration into digital content.Screen Recording Techniques:The guide explains how to utilize built-in screen recording functions available on various devices such as Windows PCs, iOS devices, and Android platforms. These instructions help capture dynamic animations of weather forecasts with clarity.Customization Options:Reporters can optimize the visual presentation of weather maps by adjusting settings on Ventusky's platform. Specific features include:* Selecting preferred units (°C or °F).* Displaying key values—such as temperature and wind speed—directly on the map, with options to enhance these figures for better visibility.* Enabling features like wind animations and frontal system overlays to add a professional touch.* Disabling the graphical user interface (by pressing the "P" key on the website) for a cleaner recording.Licensing and Attribution:Ventusky permits the use of screen-recorded maps for any purpose. The guide advises that Ventusky should be credited as the source and the Ventusky logo included in the final video. Logos in various formats are available on Ventusky's About page.Post-Recording Enhancements:After capturing the footage, journalists are encouraged to use video editing software—such as ActivePresenter or CapCut—to:* Accelerate playback (for example, 4x speed) to highlight dynamic weather patterns.* Add text annotations that clarify key elements of the forecast.For a complete walkthrough of these features, please review the full guide. Additional information about Ventusky's platform can be found on Ventusky's homepage , while licensing details and logo downloads are available on Ventusky's About page.

Example of a finished video

