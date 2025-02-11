Duggal Visual Solutions Earns Gold EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for Second Consecutive Year

Duggal Visual Solutions has been awarded the prestigious Gold rating from EcoVadis for the second year in a row.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duggal Visual Solutions has been awarded the prestigious Gold rating from EcoVadis for the second year in a row, placing the company in the top 5% of global suppliers for sustainability performance. This recognition underscores Duggal’s ongoing commitment to environmentally responsible business practices across all areas of operation.

This achievement highlights the Duggal team's dedication to advancing sustainability within the graphics industry. Duggal continues to set industry standards, reinforcing its position as a leader in corporate environmental responsibility.

CEO Michael Duggal's visionary leadership in driving the company's sustainability initiatives, along with his dedication to environmental responsibility, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, aligns with Duggal’s broader mission and the evolving needs of its valued clients.

As a leader in sustainable production, Duggal operates the only LEED Gold-certified graphic production facility in the U.S. and holds major green certifications, including Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC), Sustainable Green Printer (SGP) status, and has partnered with One Tree Planted since 2022 to plant 31,081 trees to date in US National Forests. The company’s eco-conscious practices include the use of UV inks free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), energy-efficient printing technologies, recyclable materials, and sustainable lighting solutions that reduce environmental impact.

EcoVadis evaluates over 13,000 companies worldwide across 21 sustainability criteria, aligning with international standards such as the UN Global Compact and ISO 26000. Duggal’s Gold rating reflects its unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and responsible manufacturing, pushing the entire graphics industry toward a more sustainable future.

About Duggal Visual Solutions:

Founded in 1961, Duggal Visual Solutions has been a pioneer in blending cutting-edge technology with best-in-class production capabilities. The company specializes in global rollouts, multimedia activations, flagship store experiences, large-scale stadium installations, world-class events, and museum-quality exhibitions. With a track record of delivering impactful visual campaigns for high-profile brands, Duggal continues to push the boundaries of design, innovation, and consumer engagement.



