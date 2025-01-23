Duggal Visual Solutions Expands Global Presence with New Office in Longgang District, Shenzhen, China

Duggal Visual Solutions Asia Duggal Visual Solutions Asia Duggal Visual Solutions Asia

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duggal Visual Solutions, a leading provider in innovative visual technology solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Longgang District, Shenzhen, China.

Since its inception, Duggal Visual Solutions has aimed to become a global powerhouse in the visual technology industry. The establishment of the Shenzhen office marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards achieving this goal. The strategic location in the heart of Shenzhen reaffirms Duggal’s commitment to serving its clients on a global scale.

The new office will specialize in a wide range of visual technology solutions, including OEM, Direct fire LCD, COB, GOB screens, custom LCD screens, touch screens, kiosks, brand identity nationwide signage rollouts, and more. Duggal Visual Solutions prides itself on offering unique OLED, TOLED, and optically bonded screens, setting itself apart with first-to-market innovations and exceptional 36-month warranties on its products.

With a commitment to excellence, Duggal Visual Solutions aims to deliver one-of-a-kind digital displays and signage solutions that exceed industry standards. The company’s dedication to innovation and quality sets it apart as a leader in the visual technology space.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence to the vibrant city of Shenzhen, known for its innovation and high tech manufacturing,” said Mr. Michael Duggal, CEO of Duggal Visual Solutions. “Our Shenzhen office will allow us to better serve our clients and leverage our extraordinary design and solution engineering services to manufacture truly innovative custom displays both domestically and internationally that help our customers stand out from their competition. Our teams based in China and South Korea ensure we meet the highest quality standards and deliver innovative prototypes and rollouts dramatically faster than our peers.”

