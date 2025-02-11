Create studio quality 3D games production assets with Ludo.ai

Ludo.ai logo Screenshot of the Ludo.ai 3D Generator tool Tom Pigott, CEO and Founder at Ludo.ai

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ludo.ai, the world’s only fully comprehensive videogames design and production platform, has today announced the addition of its 3D Generator tool, allowing games developers and 3D artists to explore and create exportable, studio quality 3D models from text and 2D images, getting their games from ideation to production faster than ever before.

Already recognized as the go-to platform to research, ideation and design video games, the new 3D Generator gives developers, artists and creators the ability to produce 3D models perfect for prototyping, concept visualization, and inspiration in seconds. Models can be exported in industry recognized formats into a 3D or game development workflow to enhance models into production assets.

3D Generator features include:

- Text-to-3D - Create models from detailed text descriptions

- Image-to-3D - Transform 2D images into 3D objects

- Combined Input - Leverage both text and images for precise control over the platform.

- In-Platform Image Editing - Refine input images with the integrated Image Editor before generating 3D models, using masking, text prompts and editing history

- Multiple view options - Inspect models with textured and mesh views

- Chat assistant integration - Use natural language in the main menu chat assistant to create models, and refine with further prompts

- Context-aware model creation - Get 3D model suggestions based on existing Ludo Game Concept documents

- Multiple download formats - Export in GLB (with textures), STL, PLY, OBJ, and OFF



Tom Pigott, Founder and CEO at Ludo AI said: “With Ludo, any 3D content creator, designer, game developer or studio can make 3D models for games faster than ever before. Our mission has always been to democratize game design and production so that indie developers and studios can compete. Using Ludo empowers developers and opens up a world of design and creativity that has never been available before. Now Ludo’s 3D Generator tool takes the pain out of creating 3D assets and quickly allows creators to concentrate on the most important thing - the gameplay.”



To try Ludo today, visit https://ludo.ai



About Ludo

Ludo (Latin for I play) is the product of a global team of AI PhD’s and engineers. Dedicated to the videogames industry the platform uses artificial intelligence to help developers design and produce original hit games. Ludo assists through every stage of the games design and production process and even helps developers assess their chance of success with the innovative Ludo Score. With sophisticated data resources that help users identify trends and take inspiration from the top charting games, Ludo takes the user on a journey of ideation and creation to the point where it even helps with scripts, game art and asset generation in video and 3D. Ludo’s AI draws data from its proprietary database of 1 million games and 8 million images to provide near-instant inspiration with new ideas. Ludo also integrates with app stores to analyze their charts and streamlines the game design process with features such as automated game design document creation. Learn more by visiting https://ludo.ai



