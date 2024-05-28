Odeeo and Evolution Media Group partner to bring in-game audio ads to 2.5bn users in Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Amit Monheit, CEO, Odeeo

The new partnership combines the expertise of two mobile gaming industry leaders to bring region relevant in-game audio ads to the MENA region

TEL AVIV, DUBAI, ISRAEL, UAE, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odeeo, the leading global in-game audio advertising platform, has today announced a game changing partnership with Evolution Media Group, MENA’s most prominent in-game advertising business with a reach of 2.5bn users, that will bring in-game audio ads to the region.

The new partnership will help MENA-based brands and publishers make waves with regionally relevant in-game audio ads. 50% of app downloads in MENA are attributed to games, 10% above the global average. In addition, more than 65% of gaming revenue is generated by mobile games, according to Boston Consulting Group.

In the MENA region, mobile gaming is the primary form of digital entertainment, with over 70% of users favoring smartphones as their primary gaming device. MENA’s gaming community is wide-ranging with over 300m adults participating in gaming activities each month, mostly through mobile devices.

The in-game audio ad format delivers superior performance compared to traditional podcast and streaming audio ads, with Odeeo's ad units integrating into gameplay without disrupting the player experience. Additionally, Odeeo’s platform allows advertisers to gain access to a range of transparent measurement metrics to understand ad impact.

Evolution's mobile advertising platforms offer solutions that align and are customised based on a brand's identity, messaging, and target audience. It connects brand advertisers with consumers across various digital platforms and provides direct access to a wide range of mobile advertising inventory across audio, video, and immersive in-game experiences.

Amit Monheit, CEO at Odeeo says, “We’ve continued to see the rise of in-game ads, given the ability to provide a more favorable ad experience for gamers, and it’s a privilege to work with Evolution to champion the power of in-game audio through to ears in the Middle East. We both have a long history in the in-game advertising space, and Evolution’s expertise in the region ensures that it uniquely understands the nuances of the market.”

Warrick Billingham, General Manager at Evolution says, “I am optimistic about the current market landscape, there are substantial opportunities for brand and agency partners through our extensive reach and scale. It’s important to adjust targeting strategies to include app audience-based and contextual targeting, which can give marketers a competitive advantage. With the rapid growth of the gaming industry in the MENA region, there are promising opportunities for mobile advertisers, and now is the perfect time to invest significantly in the region and take advantage of this growth segment.”

About Evolution

Evolution sets the standard as a premier mobile advertising platform, reaching an expansive network of over 2.5 billion users worldwide. Our expertise lies in empowering brand advertisers to engage with consumers across the leading digital channels. By offering direct access to a diverse array of mobile advertising formats, including video, audio, and immersive in-game experiences, Evolution delivers impactful opportunities for brand campaigns. Our core mission is to facilitate meaningful connections among game publishers, brand advertisers, and actively involved audiences within a secure ecosystem. Through advanced creative technologies, Evolution is committed to crafting personalized gaming solutions that resonate with brand strategies. Operating in more than 20 markets internationally, Evolution is dedicated to driving innovation, expertise, and educational efforts to propel the gaming industry forward.

About Odeeo

Odeeo is building the future of audio advertising. Founded in 2021 by a pair of ad tech veterans, Odeeo is creating solutions for publishers to unlock the fastest-growing segment of marketing spend, while empowering advertisers to reach mobile audiences at scale. Odeeo is based in Tel Aviv with a rapidly growing team across Europe and the US, and is backed by notable investors like Play Ventures and Heracles. Visit http://www.odeeo.io to learn more about how audio is revolutionizing in-app advertising.

