Methyl Chloride Market Size is Expected to Hit US$ 4.13 Billion by 2034, exhibiting 5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Methyl Chloride Playing Crucial Role in Synthesis of Diverse Drugs and Crucial Intermediates in Pharmaceutical Industry

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global methyl chloride market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.53 billion in 2024. According to a recently updated industry report by Fact.MR, the market is forecasted to expand at 5% CAGR through 2034. Rising popularity of methyl chloride as a refrigerant and propellant in aerosol products is positively influencing market growth.As a versatile chemical compound, methyl chloride finds extensive use in the production of silicone polymers and quaternary ammonium compounds, and as a methylating agent in organic synthesis. Its utilization in the pharmaceutical industry for the synthesis of various drugs and intermediates has further fueled its demand. With increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulations on ozone-depleting substances, methyl chloride has emerged as a viable alternative due to its relatively low global warming potential and ozone depletion potential.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:The market for methyl chloride is also being influenced by the growth of the construction, automotive, and electronics sectors. The construction sector's demand for silicone-based products and the automotive sector’s reliance on methyl chloride for various applications have played crucial roles in driving market growth. The regulated utilization of methyl chloride in the electronics sector as a cleaning agent is contributing to market expansion.Key Takeaways from Market StudySales of methyl chloride are projected to reach US$ 4.13 billion by 2034-end. The North America market is forecasted to expand at 4.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.East Asia is calculated to occupy 25.1% of the global market share by 2034-end. The methyl chloride market in China is evaluated to expand at 6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Sales of intermediates are forecasted to reach US$ 1.19 billion by 2034-end. The market in Canada is projected to expand at 4.5% CAGR through 2034.“Increasing usage of methyl chloride in the pharmaceutical sector for the synthesis of various drugs is contributing to market growth. As industrialization accelerates, demand rises for versatile compounds like methyl chloride, utilized in a wide range of applications”, says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Methyl Chloride Market:Airgas; Balchem; Nouryon; Praxair; Meghmani Finechem; Gujrat Alkalies and Chemicals; Gelest; SRF.Methyl Chloride Industry News:Dow Chemical Company will introduce a new solvent methylene chloride, DOWCLENE 1190, to the Indian market in 2021. It is utilized as a process solvent in a wide range of sectors, including agrochemicals, coatings, cleaning, and automotive. Dow Chemical Company's new product introductions have expanded its product portfolio and increased its market presence in India.Country-wise Insights"Well-Developed Infrastructure for Chemical Manufacturing"The resurgence of domestic production in several industries in the United States, including automotive, construction, and pharmaceuticals, has spurred increased demand for methyl chloride and its derivatives. This demand is bolstered by the country's robust economic growth and good business environment.The United States has a well-developed chemical manufacturing infrastructure, allowing methyl chloride providers access to advanced production facilities, sophisticated logistics networks, and a qualified workforce. This powerful industrial ecosystem creates an optimal environment for efficient operations and seamless delivery.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the methyl chloride market for 2019 to 2023 and forecasts market statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (intermediates, refrigerants, solvents) and application (silicone production; butyl rubber production; CM, HPCM, HBCM production; building material production; quaternary ammonium compound production), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global ammonium chloride market is valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.Turnover of the global methane sulfonyl chloride market is estimated to touch US$ 207.8 million in 2024 and is further forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 510.5 million by the end of 2034. Demand is evaluated to expand at an excellent CAGR of 9.4% throughout the projection period (2024 to 2034).About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 