University of Sharjah and ATS Group to Empower Future Leaders with Aviation Law and Technical Education Partnership

About

At ATS Group, we believe that success is built on more than just technical expertise—it’s built on relationships, trust, and a deep understanding of what our customers need to keep their businesses flying. Whether it’s finding a rare aircraft component, maintaining essential systems with industry-leading MRO services, or providing mission-critical medical supplies, we are more than a broker or distributor—we are a partner in our customers’ success.

http://atsaviation.com