University of Sharjah and ATS Group to Empower Future Leaders with Aviation Law and Technical Education Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Sharjah’s (UoS) College of Law and ATS Group, a leading global distributor of aviation parts and provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance legal and technical education in the field of aviation. This collaboration marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry by introducing specialized initiatives designed to address the evolving needs of the aviation sector, including hands-on training and real-world insights into aviation law and regulations.
The partnership aims to enhance the Master’s Program in Air and Space Law at the University of Sharjah through specialized training sessions, workshops, direct mentorship, and research collaborations. This partnership aligns with ATS Group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and empowering UAE youth with cutting-edge knowledge and skills.
“This partnership underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals,” stated Mahdi Al-Tahaineh, Chairman of ATS Group. “By combining the University of Sharjah’s academic expertise with ATS's industry insights, we aim to set new benchmarks in aviation education."
“This collaboration with ATS Group enhances our academic offerings, empowering our students to excel in the dynamic field of aviation law and beyond,” said Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at the University of Sharjah. “It provides an advanced training environment in applied aviation law and technical regulations, which will strengthen the capabilities of both students and faculty members at the College of Law. This partnership also opens new opportunities for academic collaboration in line with international standards.”
Headquartered in Dubai, ATS Group includes three core businesses: ATS Aviation, which has provided aviation parts and aircraft solutions since 2003; ATS Technic, the first independent EASA-certified line maintenance organization in the UAE; and ATS Medical, which provides high-quality medical devices and solutions utilizing the ATS network and expertise.
The MOU was announced in February 2025 at the MRO Middle East, the largest MRO in the region, in ATS Group’s headquarters city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
About ATS Group
ATS Group is an international group of companies providing aviation parts distribution, MRO services, and medical solutions. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and with offices across the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, ATS is committed to delivering reliable, customer-focused solutions that ensure aircraft safety, efficiency, and compliance with FAA, EASA, and international regulatory authorities. Learn more at www.atsaviation.com.
ATS Group Media
The partnership aims to enhance the Master’s Program in Air and Space Law at the University of Sharjah through specialized training sessions, workshops, direct mentorship, and research collaborations. This partnership aligns with ATS Group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and empowering UAE youth with cutting-edge knowledge and skills.
“This partnership underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals,” stated Mahdi Al-Tahaineh, Chairman of ATS Group. “By combining the University of Sharjah’s academic expertise with ATS's industry insights, we aim to set new benchmarks in aviation education."
“This collaboration with ATS Group enhances our academic offerings, empowering our students to excel in the dynamic field of aviation law and beyond,” said Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at the University of Sharjah. “It provides an advanced training environment in applied aviation law and technical regulations, which will strengthen the capabilities of both students and faculty members at the College of Law. This partnership also opens new opportunities for academic collaboration in line with international standards.”
Headquartered in Dubai, ATS Group includes three core businesses: ATS Aviation, which has provided aviation parts and aircraft solutions since 2003; ATS Technic, the first independent EASA-certified line maintenance organization in the UAE; and ATS Medical, which provides high-quality medical devices and solutions utilizing the ATS network and expertise.
The MOU was announced in February 2025 at the MRO Middle East, the largest MRO in the region, in ATS Group’s headquarters city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
About ATS Group
ATS Group is an international group of companies providing aviation parts distribution, MRO services, and medical solutions. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and with offices across the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, ATS is committed to delivering reliable, customer-focused solutions that ensure aircraft safety, efficiency, and compliance with FAA, EASA, and international regulatory authorities. Learn more at www.atsaviation.com.
ATS Group Media
ATS Group
+971 4 595 3444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.