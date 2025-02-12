TopView 2.0 "Product Avatar": Hand-Holding AI Avatars Transform E-Commerce

TopView 2.0's Product Avatar brings products to life with AI-driven avatars, creating dynamic e-commerce videos—no actors or studio needed.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TopView.ai launched Product Avatar in its 2.0 update on January 10, 2025, enabling brands to generate studio-quality product demonstration videos using only a single product image. This AI-driven solution eliminates the need for physical models, photography studios, or 3D modeling – transforming content creation for cross-border e-commerce.AI-Driven E-Commerce Video AutomationTopView Product Avatar enables sellers to upload product images and instantly create multilingual video ads featuring AI avatars who grasp, rotate, and demonstrate items with lifelike precision. Early adopters have reduced video production costs by 73% compared to live model shoots. "This technology replaces geographic and operational constraints with always-available digital ambassadors," said TopView.ai CEO Jensen Wu.Three Key Advantages for Global Sellers:1.Smart Gesture Adaptation - Avatars automatically adjust holding postures for different products with physics-accurate hand movements.2.Globally Localized Content - Generates videos with ethnically diverse avatars speaking localized scripts in over 30 languages like English, Spanish or Arabic.3.90-Second Social-Ready Videos - Transform product images into TikTok/Instagram/Amazon-optimized ads in minutes, complete with trending templates.TopView’s innovative solution is designed to optimize marketing workflows, offering a seamless way for brands to scale their video marketing. Interested companies can sign up at www.topview.ai/ai-product-avatar With TopView.ai, products obtain customizable digital ambassadors —no studio,model, or script required.

