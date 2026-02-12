TEA AI Raises $10M to Launch Peako: The Next-Gen AI Calorie Tracker and Health Companion

TEA AI, a consumer tech startup advancing human–computer relationships, has raised $10 million in two rounds led by Linear Capital and Eminence Ventures.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefining the Macros Tracker with "Soft Discipline"Peako is built on the philosophy of soft discipline—a deliberate alternative to the rigid frameworks common in most diet, fitness, and health apps. Instead of enforcing strict rules, Peako functions as a companion that nudges, listens, and evolves with the user. By blending food logging and AI interaction with game-like systems, TEA AI is creating a new category at the intersection of health and play.“Most people want a healthier body and better habits, but very few can actually stick with them,” said Yifeng Yin, Co-founder and CEO of TEA AI. “We are here to bridge that gap.”A Team from MIT, Hugging Face, and BlizzardThe startup reflects a broader shift in Consumer AI—moving away from simple task automation toward adaptive, human-centered companionship. The founding team includes serial entrepreneurs and AI researchers from MIT, Hugging Face, Blizzard Entertainment, and Apple.“We designed Peako to feel less like a tool and more like a presence,” added Zoey Jin, Founding Product Manager and gamification expert formerly at Blizzard. “My focus has been on how AI systems can model emotion and behavior in ways that grow with our users and keep them meaningfully engaged”.Beyond the Traditional Calorie CounterUnlike a standard macros tracker, Peako uses multimodal intelligence to understand how people naturally think, feel, and behave. Through interactive design and cooperative goal-setting, the app encourages long-term engagement without the burnout associated with traditional food trackers.“We believe that in the AI era, the most powerful interface will be a relationship—one that understands, adapts, and grows with you,” said Hang Song, Co-Founder of TEA AI and MIT alumnus. “That’s what a true companion can offer: a new entry point into your everyday decisions”.Join the Peako v1.0 WaitlistPeako v1.0 is currently available via private beta. Users interested in a more supportive and intelligent health companion can join the waitlist at https://www.peako.app/

