Brix Launches AI Agents and Global Headhunter Network to Power the Next Generation of Global Hiring

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brix today announced the release of its new AI-powered sourcing and outreach agents, alongside an upgraded global headhunter network platform—a major evolution of Brix’s global hiring system.Incubated by HF0 and part of NVIDIA Inception, Brix closed its Seed round in 2025, raising nearly $10 million to build long-term infrastructure for global hiring and human data. In just 18 months, the company scaled from zero to over $50M in annualized gross revenue, serving fast-scaling companies across North America, Europe, and Asia.Brix had already built a strong foundation for global employment—staffing, compliance, payroll, and EOR across 120+ countries. This launch brings agentic AI directly into the most complex part of hiring: sourcing, outreach, and coordination.At the core is a proprietary AI sourcing and outreach multi-agent architecture, built on a 960M+ global talent intelligence database enriched with research papers, open-source contributions, social signals, and real-world execution data. Brix’s agents perform end-to-end reasoning—inferring capability needs from real problems, searching globally, ranking candidates, and running 10,000+ personalized outreach actions per day. What once required 2–3 months can now be completed in 1–3 weeks.AI doesn’t replace recruiters. It removes everything that keeps them from doing the most human work: candidate-driven relationship building—deep conversations, earned trust, and high-stakes closing.Brix is led by Alex Yang, CEO, and Katherine Duan, Co-Founder & COO. Alex brings deep Computer Science and Informatics training and has spent over a decade designing human-in-the-loop systems. Long before “remote work” became a trend, he built one of the largest cross-border freelancing platforms and communities—rooted in a belief that technology should widen opportunity, not narrow it.Katherine was one of the youngest executives at Boston Consulting Group, but chose to walk away from a traditional elite path. During her MBA at Columbia, she experimented with global startups across borders and time zones—and after graduation, went all-in on building an AI-native recruiting company. Her motivation is simple and personal: that no one’s potential should be limited by where they were born, what language they speak, or what box a job description puts them in.When the AI industry shifted from low-skill labeling to high-skill expert judgment, both founders reached the same conclusion: AI’s highest purpose is not replacing people, but helping people be seen, trusted, and matched to work where they can truly shine. That shared conviction drove a fast pivot into AI training and human data—and ultimately led to the merger that formed Brix.The future of work won’t be less human. With AI, it will finally become fully human.Learn more: https://joinbrix.com

