UCLA TDG Expands LABEST for a Dynamic Week of Discovery and Advancement in Bioscience and MedTech

UCLA MedTech Conference and LABEST Bioscience Unite for a Powerhouse Event in May 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – The UCLA Technology Development Group (UCLA TDG) is taking innovation to the next level by merging two premier events—the UCLA MedTech Conference and the LA Bioscience Ecosystem Summit ( LABEST )—under the unified banner of LABEST Week. This strategic integration aims to foster deeper collaboration across biotech, MedTech, therapeutics, AI, and more, engaging key stakeholders in the Los Angeles ecosystem.“Combining the dates of MedTech and LABEST will strengthen these already formidable events. We look forward to an impactful and enjoyable experience,” stated Amir Naiberg, Associate Vice Chancellor and CEO of UCLA TDG.LABEST Week 2025 will be held at UCLA, with MedTech set for Wednesday, May 21, and LABEST Bioscience scheduled for Thursday, May 22. In addition, a series of partner events will span the entire week, beginning Monday, May 19, featuring First Look SoCal, Nucleate, BCLA, and the launch of RED, a groundbreaking consortium led by industry pioneers in life sciences real estate development.Showcasing Breakthroughs in MedTech and BioscienceLABEST Week will highlight cutting-edge research, funding opportunities, and industry connections through the following key events:• MedTech Demonstration Competition: Twelve teams will present pioneering technologies, with the winning team receiving a $10,000 prize, proudly sponsored by KPPB law firm.• LABEST Pearl Cohen Poster Contest: The competition is open for submissions in March 2025 and is expected to attract over 100 entries across six categories, featuring teams from UCLA, USC, Caltech, City of Hope, Children’s Hospital, and more.• “Space Medicine: Medicine in the Final Frontier” panelo Haig Aintablian, MD FAAEM, UCLA Emergency & Space Medicineo Ranga Ram Chary, Executive Director, UCLA SPACE Institute• “The Business of Bioscience: Present & Future” panel moderated by Arie Belldegrun MD FACS, Chairman, Bellco CapitalDriving Investment and Industry GrowthIn 2024, both LABEST and MedTech experienced record-breaking attendance and announced major advancements, securing significant investments from key stakeholders. The event continues to elevate Los Angeles as a hub for biotech and MedTech innovation alongside its reputation as the entertainment capital of the world.LABEST Week 2025 Schedule (subject to change)📅 Monday, May 19 – BCLA Job Fair📅 Tuesday, May 20 – First Look Pitch Event📅 Wednesday, May 21 – LABEST MedTech📅 Thursday, May 22 – LABEST Bioscience📅 Friday, May 23 – Nucleate PhD and Graduate Student Pitch Event & AwardsRegistration Opens Mid-February!Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect with top industry leaders, investors, and academic pioneers driving the future of bioscience and MedTec.For more details and registration information, visit UCLA TDG’s website.For media inquiries, please contact:Mike Mena📞 310-913-0625📧 mike@ileanainternational.com

