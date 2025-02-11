Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation Unveils Must-Watch Awareness and Empowerment Short Videos For Young Women

Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation Unveils Must-Watch Awareness and Empowerment Short Videos. Distinguished Speakers Contributed to the Lectures/Discussion Forums at The International Conference on Young Women's Breast Cancer and Health. The Pink-Purple Ribbon, the BCYW Foundation logo honors the fight of the young women facing the disease and to empowers them with the knowledge to detect the disease at an early stage when the probability of cure is highest.

Insights into Emotional Health, Second Opinions, Treatment, Post-Treatment, and Personalized Healthcare Approaches from Brave Young Women Survivors

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) is proud to present a series of compelling video discussions to raise awareness, provide critical insights, and empower young women globally in their fight against breast cancer. These videos are from distinguished invited speakers at the International Conference on Young Women’s Breast Cancer and Health in Lisbon on Oct 29-30, 2024.These must-watch videos feature inspiring testimonies from survivors, medical experts, and advocates who shed light on essential topics surrounding breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and survivorship.1) INSIGHTS INTO EMOTIONAL HEALTH, SECOND OPINIONS, TREATMENT, POST-TREATMENT, AND PERSONALIZED HEALTHCARE APPROACHES FROM BRAVE YOUNG WOMEN SURVIVORS.This video series delves into the profound emotional and psychological impact of breast cancer on young women. Renowned actress Sofia Ribeiro underscores the crucial link between mental well-being and breast cancer awareness. At the same time, young survivor Marta highlights the importance of a holistic approach to post-treatment care, including self-image restoration and relationship rebuilding. Representing the Portuguese League Against Cancer, Marta Pojo advocates for heightened awareness of underrepresented breast cancer risk factors, including emotional and lifestyle influences. Additionally, she brings attention to treatment side effects that disproportionately affect younger women and remain under-explored in research.Part 2 features journalist Duarte, who tragically succumbed to breast cancer, but whose testimony underscores the life-saving significance of early diagnosis and second opinions.In Part 3, survivor Marta Flores delivers an emotional account of her journey, emphasizing the role of time in diagnosis, confirmation, and treatment and advocating for personalized treatment approaches tailored to individual needs.Watch the series in English• Voices of Resilience Part 1: https://youtu.be/JhBo1VI2qj4?feature=shared • Voices of Resilience Part 2: https://youtu.be/ealHqC6sqsE?feature=shared • Voices of Resilience Part 3: https://youtu.be/_vtiKJKvTyc?feature=shared WATCH IN PORTUGUESE: https://youtu.be/D6udyTScKAI?feature=shared 2) EMPOWERING CHOICES TO REDUCE BREAST CANCER RISK THROUGH MODIFIABLE LIFESTYLE CHANGES.Dr. Kristi Funk, a leading breast cancer surgeon, lifestyle medicine expert, and bestselling author, explores both unchangeable and modifiable risk factors for breast cancer in young women. She highlights the crucial role of lifestyle choices in reducing breast cancer risk and emphasizes the power of informed decisions in prevention.3) KNOW YOUR RISK FOR BREAST CANCER IN YOUNG WOMEN FROM TWO EXTRAORDINARY GLOBAL BCYW ADVOCATES.Renowned advocate Krystal Barter shares her inspiring story of undergoing a preventive double mastectomy after genetic testing revealed her high risk. She transformed personal grief into advocacy, inspiring countless women worldwide to take charge of their health. Similarly, advocate Siobhán Freeney recounts her experience with invasive breast cancer that was initially undetected due to dense breast tissue. She underscores the importance of personalized screening and raising awareness about breast density in early detection.Watch in English: https://youtu.be/BR4qMG21rcU?feature=shared Watch in Hindi: https://youtu.be/IdyVweZtpEc?feature=shared 4) THE ROLE OF GENETIC TESTING IN BREAST CANCER PREVENTION IN YOUNG WOMEN.Breast cancer survivor and hereditary cancer advocate Tamara Milagre discusses the vital role of genetic testing in identifying hereditary risks. Despite advances in genetic screening, many at-risk individuals remain undiagnosed due to limited genetic literacy, underscoring the need for greater awareness and accessibility.5) ULTRA-PROCESSED FOOD & BREAST CANCER: THE POTENTIAL ROLE OF AGES IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF BREAST CANCER.Dr. Victoria Findlay explains the connection between ultra-processed foods and increased breast cancer risk, particularly in young women. She highlights how advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) in processed foods contribute to chronic inflammation, a known factor in cancer development.6) YOUNG WOMEN GET BREAST CANCER TOO: FOCUS ON AWARENESS AND DIAGNOSTIC DELAYS.Lorna Larsen, an oncology nurse turned advocate, honors the memory of her daughter, Shanna "Shan" Larsen, who lost her life to breast cancer at just 24. She raises awareness of the often-overlooked reality that young women can and do develop breast cancer, urging for earlier detection and intervention.LOOKING FORWARDThe BCYW Foundation encourages individuals, healthcare professionals, and organizations worldwide to share these vital resources. The videos aim to educate, inspire, and empower young women to make informed health decisions, advocate for personalized care, and take proactive steps toward breast cancer prevention. Join the conversation and help spread awareness by sharing these powerful stories. Together, we can make a difference!ABOUT THE BCYW FOUNDATIONThe BCYW Foundation is a global organization dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. More recently, BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH) , a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors.The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to BCYW Foundation : Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfill its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

