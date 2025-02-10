City prepares for February 11 winter weather: What to expect

As Lawrence braces for another round of winter weather expected from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the City is sharing important updates and reminders to help residents stay safe and help support our snow removal efforts.

What We’re Doing to Prepare

City crews have already begun pretreating elevated surfaces and bridges to help minimize ice accumulation. Once snowfall begins, plows will focus on priority roadways before moving into residential areas when conditions allow.

How You Can Help

To assist in our snow response efforts, we’re asking residents to take proactive steps before the storm arrives:

🚗 Move parked cars off the street whenever possible. This helps our plows clear roads more effectively.

🚙 If street parking is necessary, follow these guidelines: If possible, park all cars on one side of the street to help with clearing. Cul-de-sacs are especially difficult to clear. If you live in one, please move vehicles to a driveway or another location to allow plows full access. Keep trash bins off the street and place them at the edge of your driveway instead. This prevents plows from having to navigate around them, ensuring more effective clearing.



General Reminders for Residents

Sidewalk Snow & Ice Removal: Property owners must clear sidewalks within 48 hours after snowfall ends. If ice cannot be removed, sand or another treatment must be applied.

Property owners must clear sidewalks within 48 hours after snowfall ends. If ice cannot be removed, sand or another treatment must be applied. Solid Waste Service: Trash and recycling collection will continue as long as conditions allow. If service changes occur, updates will be posted on the City’s social media and website.

Trash and recycling collection will continue as long as conditions allow. If service changes occur, updates will be posted on the City’s social media and website. Service Alterations Expected: If we receive the anticipated amount of snow, there will likely be changes to Lawrence Transit and Parks, Recreation and Culture schedules this week. Please stay tuned to their communications, including social media pages (Lawrence Transit | Parks, Recreation and Culture) for the latest information.

We appreciate the community’s cooperation and patience as our dedicated crews work around the clock to keep Lawrence roads, sidewalks, and public spaces safe.

For updates, maps of roadway prioritization, and winter weather safety tips, visit lawrenceks.org/snow.

