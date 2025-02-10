Call for Artists – 2025 Annual Outdoor Public Art Exhibition
The City of Lawrence and the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission (LCAC) are excited to announce an open call for professional artists (18+) to participate in the 2025 Annual Outdoor Public Art Exhibition. Previously known as the Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition (ODSE), this long-standing event has showcased artists since its launch in 1988, offering a platform for creative expression in public spaces.
• Awards: Selected artists will receive a $1,750 honorarium for each selected or commissioned work.
• Panel: Applications will be reviewed by a Cultural Arts Commission committee.
• Entry Deadline: The entry deadline is 11:00 p.m. Sunday, March 9, 2025.
The full Call for Artists and online application form is here: lawrenceks.org/odse
Contact: Porter Arneill, 785-832-3449 | parneill@lawrenceks.org
