Pando Electric Becomes First Socket-Based Charger to Join Open Charge Alliance, Supporting OCPP Protocol

Pando Electric is the first socket-based EV charger to fully support the Open Charge Point Protocol ushering in a new age of interoperability and openness.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pando Electric, a leader in innovative EV charging solutions, is proud to announce it is the first socket-based EV charging company to join as a member of the Open Charge Alliance (OCA) fully supporting the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP). This achievement highlights Pando Electric’s commitment to advocating the healthy growth of the industry and advancing open standards within the industry.The Open Charge Alliance is a global consortium dedicated to promoting open standards for EV charging infrastructure. OCPP is the most widely adopted open communication standard between charging stations and central systems, ensuring interoperability and compatibility across various charging solutions. Pando Electric’s membership in the OCA marks a significant step forward for the industry, showcasing the capabilities of socket-based charging solutions.Pando Electric’s Industry-Leading TechnologyPando Electric brings a suite of innovative features that make it a strong fit for OCA membership. The Pando Smart Outlet is designed for universal EV use in multifamily properties, focusing on affordability, efficiency, and long-term reliability.“Joining the OCA is a testament to Pando Electric’s commitment to advancing EV charging technology and embracing industry-leading open standards,” said Aaron Li, CEO of Pando Electric. “Being the first socket-based charger to support the OCPP protocol proves our dedication to developing innovative, interoperable solutions that meet the needs of modern property owners and EV drivers alike.”A Future-Ready SolutionPando Electric’s proprietary technology allows cost-effective installations while maintaining high performance and reliability. By integrating the OCPP protocol, Pando offers more control, compatibility, and ease of integration with existing and future charging infrastructures.Membership in the OCA opens opportunities for further collaborations and partnerships with global leaders in EV infrastructure, reinforcing Pando Electric’s position as a pioneer in socket-based charging. The company will bring innovative, standards-based solutions to the market that empower property owners, reduce installation costs, and create a seamless charging experience for EV drivers.About Pando ElectricPando Electric specializes in EV charging outlets and energy management systems, focusing on multifamily communities and commercial properties. Inspired by the interconnected nature of the Pando Aspen, Pando Electric’s products utilize the ConnectUS platform to create robust, scalable charging solutions that simplify management and reduce operational costs. For more information about Pando Electric and its innovative solutions, visit www.pandoelectric.com About the Open Charge AllianceThe Open Charge Alliance (OCA) is a global consortium of public and private EV industry leaders that promotes open, interoperable standards for EV charging. Its mission is to foster an open, flexible charging infrastructure that can adapt to technological advancements and the growing needs of EV users.Media Contact:Joseph NagleHead of Corporate StrategyPando Electricjoseph.nagle@pandoelectric.com303-881-0494

