Pando Electric Awarded $5.4 Million CEC Grant to Expand Multifamily Housing EV Charging Across California

Charging Up with Pando Electric

Pando Electric wins $5.4M CEC grant to install 1,600+ EV chargers, bringing affordable, reliable charging to multifamily homes across California.

We’re proud to lead a project that makes reliable, scalable EV infrastructure a reality for property owners and residents alike while supporting California’s climate leadership.” — Aaron Li, CEO of Pando Electric

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pando Electric, the fastest-growing provider of cost-effective, high-power EV charging solutions for multifamily properties, proudly announces a $5.4 million award from the California Energy Commission (CEC) through the GFO-24-604 – Reliable, Equitable, and Accessible Charging for Multi-family Housing 3.0 program.This major investment fuels the deployment of over 1,600 smart EV charging stations statewide, providing much-needed, affordable charging access to residents of multifamily housing — a segment historically overlooked.Why This Matters:As California accelerates toward its zero-emission goals, multifamily properties face growing pressure to provide reliable EV infrastructure . Pando Electric is delivering a solution tailored for this market: high-power, smart Level 2 charging outlets that cost a fraction of traditional systems, with no ongoing maintenance for property owners. The result? Faster ROI, increased property value, and future-ready amenities for tenants.This project represents a scalable, turnkey model that’s winning institutional support and addressing the real challenges property owners and managers face today.Key Project Highlights:- $5.4 million in state funding to expand EV charging across California.- 1,600+ new smart charging stations deployed in urban and rural communities alike.- Industry-leading partnerships with Prospect Silicon Valley (ProspectSV), Redwood Energy, Community Boss, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), ensuring high-quality installations and cutting-edge, integrated property solutions.- A solution designed for affordability, simplicity, and long-term reliability“This award reinforces what we’ve known all along, EV charging for multifamily communities doesn’t have to be expensive, complicated, or exclusive,” said Aaron Li, CEO of Pando Electric. “We’re proud to lead a project that makes reliable, scalable EV infrastructure a reality for property owners and residents alike while supporting California’s climate leadership.”The deployment begins later this year, ensuring that clean transportation is accessible and equitable for every Californian.For property owners, developers, and investors, now is the moment to future-proof your assets and meet rising tenant expectations with a proven, cost-effective EV charging solution backed by public and private sector confidence.Learn how Pando can work for your property at www.pandoelectric.com ###About Pando Electric:Pando Electric specializes in EV charging solutions for multifamily properties. Its affordable, high-power smart outlets and comprehensive services empower property owners and tenants to embrace electric mobility without prohibitive costs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.