Chad Fisher Construction Honored with Construction Excellence Award

Chad Fisher Construction receives AGC of Washington's Construction Excellence Award Exterior of Janicki Industries Building 10 by Chad Fisher Construction Interior of Janicki Industries Building 10 by Chad Fisher Construction

Chad Fisher Construction wins AGC of Washington's Construction Excellence Award for Janicki Industries Building 10 project.

We are deeply honored to receive the Construction Excellence Award from the AGC of Washington.” — Chad Fisher

MOUNT VERNON, WA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Fisher Construction, a leader in innovative and sustainable construction solutions, is proud to announce that the company has been awarded the prestigious Construction Excellence Award by the Association of General Contractors (AGC) of Washington. This recognition celebrates the company's groundbreaking work on the Janicki Industries Building 10 project, a state-of-the-art facility designed to support advanced aerospace manufacturing.

The Janicki Industries Building 10 project is a testament to Chad Fisher Construction's commitment to excellence in engineering, design, and execution. Completed on time and within budget, the facility incorporates cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, setting a new benchmark for industrial construction.

Key Highlights of the Janicki Industries Building 10 Project:

- Facility Overview: Janicki Building 10 is a 188,000-square-foot aerospace manufacturing facility located in Hamilton, WA. Completed in just 18 months, the facility features 55-foot concrete tilt-up walls and a mass timber structure incorporating glulam beams, cross-laminated timber (CLT), and on-site fabricated timber trusses.

- Innovative Structural Design: The manufacturing portion of the facility includes concrete tilt-up walls with glue-laminated timber (glulam) columns supporting large glulam trusses spanning 80 to 102 feet. Glulam rails attached to the mass timber columns support massive overhead cranes essential for Janicki's manufacturing processes.

- Structural Engineering: Facet was the structural engineer for this 188,000-sf manufacturing and office building, one of the largest mass-timber projects in North America. The facility features massive wood columns supporting timber trusses spanning 80- and 100-foot bays, glu-laminated crane rails designed for multiple 10-ton cranes, a lateral system combining tilt-up concrete and mass-timber panels, and a 20,000-sf office space.

- Material Innovation: A switch from steel to mass timber, driven by pandemic-related supply delays, enabled faster construction while supporting sustainable forestry through Vaagen Timbers' operations.

- Climate Control Systems: Advanced climate control systems ensure optimal manufacturing conditions, with efficient heating, cooling, and ventilation tailored for composite fabrication.

- Client Recognition: Janicki praised Chad Fisher Construction for their innovative, flexible, and safety-focused approach, delivering a state-of-the-art facility on time and to the highest standards.

- Safety Commitment: Chad Fisher Construction has been a Safety Team member since 2015.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Construction Excellence Award from the AGC of Washington," said Chad Fisher, President of Chad Fisher Construction. "This recognition underscores the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional projects. The Janicki Industries Building 10 project exemplifies our ability to push the boundaries of innovation while maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability."

The Construction Excellence Award highlights companies that demonstrate extraordinary creativity and leadership in the construction industry. Chad Fisher Construction's ability to overcome complex challenges, incorporate forward-thinking solutions, and maintain strong client collaboration were key

As a trusted name in construction, Chad Fisher Construction continues to deliver projects that shape industries and communities across the Pacific Northwest. The company remains committed to fostering innovation, sustainability, and excellence in every endeavor.

For more information about Chad Fisher Construction and their award-winning projects, visit

[www.cfisherconstruction.com](https://www.cfisherconstruction.com).

---

About Chad Fisher Construction:

Chad Fisher Construction is a premier general contracting firm based in Mount Vernon, WA. With a legacy of delivering high-quality projects across diverse sectors, the company is dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. From commercial and industrial facilities to custom projects, Chad Fisher Construction consistently exceeds client expectations.

About Janicki Industries:

Janicki Industries is a world leader in advanced composite manufacturing and engineering solutions, serving industries such as aerospace, marine, wind energy, and transportation. With a commitment to precision, quality, and innovation, Janicki Industries continues to drive advancements in manufacturing technologies.

About Facet:

Facet (formerly DCG/Watershed) provides a full range of consulting services including civil, structural, and marine engineering; landscape architecture; natural resource assessment; environmental and land use planning; permitting; and arborist services in both the public and private realms. Facet is committed to thoughtful and creative solutions with responsible environmental stewardship at the forefront and continued meaningful impact in the communities in which we live and work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.